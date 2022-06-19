Does Untreated Hyperparathyroidism Lead to Heart Attack?

Untreated primary hyperparathyroidism (a common hormone disorder) means a 51% increased risk of hip fracture and a 45% boost in a heart attack or stroke risk. The kidney stone risk is nearly quadrupled, and the death risk is raised by 72%.





Primary Hyperparathyroidism

Primary hyperparathyroidism is a common hormone disorder, especially among the elderly. It occurs more often in women, and some 3% of postmenopausal women are affected. Rather than causing specific symptoms, it is often detected by chance in connection with blood tests, which then show elevated calcium levels and normal or elevated parathyroid hormone levels. This disturbed calcium balance in the blood can cause kidney, skeletal, and cardiovascular damage.