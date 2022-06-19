About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Does Untreated Hyperparathyroidism Lead to Heart Attack?

by Colleen Fleiss on June 19, 2022 at 8:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Does Untreated Hyperparathyroidism Lead to Heart Attack?

Untreated primary hyperparathyroidism (a common hormone disorder) means a 51% increased risk of hip fracture and a 45% boost in a heart attack or stroke risk. The kidney stone risk is nearly quadrupled, and the death risk is raised by 72%.

Primary Hyperparathyroidism

Primary hyperparathyroidism is a common hormone disorder, especially among the elderly. It occurs more often in women, and some 3% of postmenopausal women are affected. Rather than causing specific symptoms, it is often detected by chance in connection with blood tests, which then show elevated calcium levels and normal or elevated parathyroid hormone levels. This disturbed calcium balance in the blood can cause kidney, skeletal, and cardiovascular damage.

Hyperparathyroidism

Hyperparathyroidism


Hyperparathyroidism is a condition characterized by excess parathyroid hormone, caused by overactivity of at least one of the parathyroid glands in the neck.
Advertisement


Previous studies have linked primary hyperparathyroidism to osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. However, since these studies have been few and small, the association has been debated.

Many Complications

This study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, is based on national register data from the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare. All the 16,374 patients included were diagnosed with primary hyperparathyroidism sometime between 2006 and 2017. Each was compared with ten control individuals from the population born in the same year, of the same sex, and residing in the same county.

"The increased likelihood of these complications highlights the importance of identifying patients with this hormonal disease," says Kristian Axelsson, a researcher at the University of Gothenburg, resident in general medicine within the public primary care in Region Västra Götaland, and the study's first author.

Surgery Reduces Risks

An operation to remove the parathyroid glands (parathyroidectomy), entirely or partially, is the only definitive treatment for primary hyperparathyroidism. Patients who meet special criteria may undergo surgery. Careful monitoring is recommended for those who do not.
Quiz on Fractures

Quiz on Fractures


A fracture, or a broken bone, is a common consequence of falls and motor vehicle accidents. The following quiz will help you to have a better understanding of the different types, causes and treatments of fractures. Take this quiz to find out how much you already know about fractures.
Advertisement

"The study indicates that surgery reduces the risk of osteoporosis fractures, fall injuries, and death in cardiovascular events, and these are vital findings that may lead to more patients being selected for surgery. Our results support the view that patients' cardiovascular risk, as well as the high fracture risk, should be considered in surgery decisions," says Mattias Lorentzon, Professor of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Gothenburg, Chief Physician at Sahlgrenska University Hospital, and senior author of the study.

Source: Eurekalert
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack


Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
Advertisement

Top 7 Foods to Boost Thyroid Health

Top 7 Foods to Boost Thyroid Health


The thyroid gland controls metabolism and eating foods like eggs, seaweed and whole grains is an ideal way to keep the thyroid healthy and improve hormone production
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
View all
Recommended Reading
Aortic Valve StenosisAortic Valve Stenosis
Diet for Kidney stones Diet for Kidney stones
HypercalcemiaHypercalcemia
Mitral Valve ProlapseMitral Valve Prolapse
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
PericarditisPericarditis
StatinsStatins
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet for Kidney stones Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Hyperparathyroidism Hypercalcemia Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator Find a Hospital How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Noscaphene (Noscapine) Color Blindness Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Sanatogen Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Accident and Trauma Care

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close