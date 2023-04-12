About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Does Family History Heighten Lung Cancer Risk?

by Colleen Fleiss on December 4, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Does Family History Heighten Lung Cancer Risk?

Researchers found that for non-smokers, having first-degree relatives with a history of lung cancer elevates the risk of developing lung cancer, especially invasive types with advancing age. The team sought to evaluate the effectiveness of low-dose CT (LDCT) screening in never-smokers with additional risk factors for lung cancer.

The study, published in journal The Lancet, showed evidence for a family history of lung cancer in individuals who do not smoke. The study included 12,011 people from Taiwan where lung cancers occur predominantly in never-smokers, and of whom nearly 60 percent have stage IV disease at diagnosis.

Examining Lung Cancer Prevalence in Individuals with Family History

Between 2015 and 2019, they examined 12,011 people of which 6,009 had a family history of lung cancer.The prevalence of invasive lung cancer was higher among participants with a family history of lung cancer (161 [2·7 percent] of 6,009 participants) than in those without (96 [1·6 percent] of 6,002 participants).

Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer


Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.
Advertisement


In participants with a family history of lung cancer, the higher the number of first-degree relatives affected, the higher the risk of lung cancer, participants whose mother or sibling had lung cancer were also at an increased risk. In participants with a family history of lung cancer, the detection rate of invasive lung cancer increased significantly with age, whereas the detection rate of adenocarcinoma in situ remained stable.

Adenocarcinomas are cancers that start in glandular tissues that make mucus or fluid, such as the lung, breast, prostate, or colon. In multivariable analysis, female sex, a family history of lung cancer, and age older than 60 years were associated with an increased risk of lung cancer and invasive lung cancer; passive smoke exposure, cumulative exposure to cooking, cooking without ventilation, and a previous history of chronic lung diseases were not associated with lung cancer, even after stratification by family history of lung cancer.

"Further research on risk factors for lung cancer in this population is needed, particularly for those without a family history of lung cancer," the researchers said.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung Cancer Screening


Lung cancer accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. Lung cancer screening can help in early detection of cancer and possible cure.
Advertisement

Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)

Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)


Lung cancer, like other cancers, is a dreaded condition responsible for a number of deaths in both men and women. Test your knowledge on lung cancer by taking this quiz.
Advertisement
The Lungs - Animation

The Lungs - Animation


The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos ...
Lung Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues ...
Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the ...
Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by ...
Smoking among Women

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any ...
Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Latest Cancer News

Folate-Rich Foods Spinach, Broccoli Cut Colorectal Cancer Risk

Folate-Rich Foods Spinach, Broccoli Cut Colorectal Cancer Risk

Colorectal cancer can be lowered by up to 7% by increasing dietary consumption of folate rich foods like spinach, broccoli or taking folate supplements.
New Therapy for Biliary Tract Cancer

New Therapy for Biliary Tract Cancer

The effects and mechanisms of microRNA-451a (miR-451a), which hinders the progression of gemcitabine-resistant biliary tract cancers, are under study.
Blood Test for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

Blood Test for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

The blood test pinpointed 13 proteins capable of distinguishing between early and late stages of pancreatic cancer.
Nutrients in Beef and Dairy Promote Cancer Immunotherapy

Nutrients in Beef and Dairy Promote Cancer Immunotherapy

A fatty acid present in dairy products, beef, and lamb called trans-vaccenic acid enhances immune cells' capacity to combat cancers.
Combination Therapy Holds Promise for Brain Tumor in Children

Combination Therapy Holds Promise for Brain Tumor in Children

Trametinib plus dabrafenib combined therapy demonstrated a clear therapeutic benefit in children with BRAF-mutated low- and high-grade gliomas.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Does Family History Heighten Lung Cancer Risk? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests