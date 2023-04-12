Does Family History Heighten Lung Cancer Risk?

Researchers found that for non-smokers, having first-degree relatives with a history of lung cancer elevates the risk of developing lung cancer, especially invasive types with advancing age. The team sought to evaluate the effectiveness of low-dose CT (LDCT) screening in never-smokers with additional risk factors for lung cancer.



The study, published in journal The Lancet, showed evidence for a family history of lung cancer in individuals who do not smoke. The study included 12,011 people from Taiwan where lung cancers occur predominantly in never-smokers, and of whom nearly 60 percent have stage IV disease at diagnosis.

Examining Lung Cancer Prevalence in Individuals with Family History

Between 2015 and 2019, they examined 12,011 people of which 6,009 had a family history of lung cancer.The prevalence of invasive lung cancer was higher among participants with a family history of lung cancer (161 [2·7 percent] of 6,009 participants) than in those without (96 [1·6 percent] of 6,002 participants).