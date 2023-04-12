New Gene Therapy to Treat Genetic Brain Disorder

Two girls with a rare genetic brain disorder called Rett Syndrome was successfully treated by a first-ever novel gene therapy- NGN-401, developed by US-based Neurogene. This new gene therapy addresses the toxic over-expression of MECP2 gene- methyl cytosine binding protein 2, which is the root cause of Rett syndrome.



World's First Gene Therapy Treats Rett Syndrome

Rett syndrome is a rare neuro-developmental disorder that primarily affects girls, most of whom develop normally until 6-18 months of age when they begin to experience progressive regression in acquired motor and verbal skills and develop constant hand-wringing behaviour. Eventually, this condition causes severe impairments that affect nearly every aspect of their daily lives, including their ability to speak, walk, eat, and breathe.In 1999, a team led by Dr. Huda Zoghbi, a distinguished service professor at Baylor College of Medicine, founding director of the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, made the transformational discovery that mutations in methyl cytosine binding protein 2 (MECP2) gene causes Rett syndrome.