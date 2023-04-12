About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
South Korea's 2050 Forecast: Negative Growth Amid Low Fertility

by Colleen Fleiss on December 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM
If South Korea doesn't reverse its accelerating birth-rate decline, the nation is poised to experience negative economic growth in 2050.

The country's total fertility rate -- the number of children, on average, that a woman aged 15-49 has during her lifetime -- plunged to 0.81, the lowest level among the 35 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member countries in 2021, according to a report released by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)


Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction
Among 217 countries and regions, including the OECD member nations, Korea marked the second-lowest birth rate after Hong Kong with 0.77, the BOK report said.

Korea's Projected Economic Decline and Population Dwindle

If the current trends continue with no resolution, Korea's economy will report negative growth in 2050 and its overall population will fall below 40 million in 2070 from the current 51 million, the report said. The BOK said the main causes of the record-low birth rate are tough competition, difficulties in getting a job, high residential costs and rising concerns over child safety.

The central bank expected the birth rate will rise up to 0.845 if the government comes up with measures to lower home prices, ease urban concentration and raise employment rates among unmarried young people to the levels of other OECD nations.
Embryo Culture Duration in Lab: Impact on Birth Rates Explored

Embryo Culture Duration in Lab: Impact on Birth Rates Explored


If embryos are transferred to women's wombs three days after fertilization in the lab, instead of five, the chances of giving birth to live babies remain the same for women.
In the July-September period, the country's fertility rate fell to a record quarterly low of 0.7, down 0.1 from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea. It marked the lowest figure for any third-quarter readings since the agency began compiling related data in 2009.

Source: IANS
Quiz on Pregnancy Exercises

Quiz on Pregnancy Exercises


Exercises during pregnancy have a beneficial effect on the mother and the baby. Test your knowledge on pregnancy exercises by taking this quiz.
Having Children Later is a Big Deal for Birth Rate

Having Children Later is a Big Deal for Birth Rate


Does delaying pregnancy affect birth rate? Yes, young people planning to postpone parenthood may reduce the number of babies being born.
