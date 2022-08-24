About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Do Patients Waiting for Transplant Accept Lower Quality Kidneys?

by Hannah Joy on August 24, 2022 at 3:36 PM
Font : A-A+

Do Patients Waiting for Transplant Accept Lower Quality Kidneys?

Many patients who are on the transplant waitlist are willing to accept lower-quality kidneys in return for a shorter waiting time, reveals a new study.

Approximately 20% of deceased donor kidneys are discarded each year in the United States, reveals a CJASN study.

Why Patients Waiting for Transplant Choose Lower Quality Kidney?

For the study, Sanjay Mehrotra, Ph.D. (Northwestern University), and his colleagues conducted a choice-based experiment that presented the option of deceased donor kidneys to 605 patients who were waiting for or had received a kidney transplant. The choices involved tradeoffs between accepting a kidney today or a future kidney.

First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation

First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation


Pig kidney has been successfully transplanted onto a human for the first time in the world with no adverse events.
Advertisement


The average respondent would accept a kidney today with 6.5 years of expected survival of the transplanted organ to avoid waiting 2 additional years for a kidney with 11 years of expected survival.

Three patient-preference classes were identified.
  • Class 1 was averse to additional waiting time but still responsive to improvements in kidney quality.
  • Class 2 was less willing to accept increases in waiting time for improvements in kidney quality.
  • Class 3 was willing to accept increases in waiting time even for small improvements in kidney quality.
Relative to class 1, respondents in class 3 were likely to be age 61 or younger and to be waitlisted before starting dialysis, and respondents in class 2 were more likely to be older, Black, not have a college degree and have a greater functional impairment.
Kidney Transplant Patients Provided With New Hope - Use of Normothermic Machine Perfusion With Stem Cells

Kidney Transplant Patients Provided With New Hope - Use of Normothermic Machine Perfusion With Stem Cells


Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP) with adult stem cells increases the function and lifespan of the donor's kidneys. It opens a new possibility to pre-treat kidneys and increases the number of functional kidneys available.
Advertisement

"With more than 90,000 patients waiting for a kidney transplant, and more than 15,000 deaths or waitlist removals each year, we have a major opportunity to save lives and dialysis costs, while improving patient quality of life. Our study provides national evidence on patients' willingness to accept marginal kidneys, which will be thrown away because of policy and operational inefficiencies in the national transplant system," said Dr. Mehrotra.

An accompanying editorial notes that the greatest predictor for improved survival for individuals with kidney failure is whether or not they receive a transplant at all. "This study clearly demonstrates something that we all know—that considering waitlisted patients as a monolithic group that views the tradeoff between waiting time and organ quality similarly is a mistake," the authors wrote.

An accompanying Patient Voice article provides the perspectives of a lifelong kidney patient and three-time kidney transplant recipient. The author notes that "the study can serve as a vehicle to discuss much-needed innovation in creating a more transparent and patient choice-driven organ allocation system."



Source: Eurekalert
Virtual Crossmatching can Reduce Waiting Time for Kidney Transplants

Virtual Crossmatching can Reduce Waiting Time for Kidney Transplants


Virtual crossmatching vs. Physical crossmatching: Virtual crossmatching is a safe and efficient way of selecting kidney transplant recipients. This technique improves the quality of life and reduces waiting time for kidney transplant patients.
Advertisement

Online Patient Tool May Increase Likelihood of Receiving Kidney Transplant

Online Patient Tool May Increase Likelihood of Receiving Kidney Transplant


Hemodialysis patients who use an online patient portal are more likely to receive a donor kidney transplant, which helps reduce their waiting times for an operation as well.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Vitamin E: A Super-Hero Vitamin
Vitamin E: A Super-Hero Vitamin
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip Drug - Food Interactions Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Selfie Addiction Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects The Essence of Yoga Iron Intake Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close