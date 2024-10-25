About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Impact of Microvascular Inflammation on Kidney Transplant Rejection

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 25 2024 11:03 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Impact of Microvascular Inflammation on Kidney Transplant Rejection
A recent study has identified new rejection factors in kidney transplantation that could lead to more accurate patient risk assessment after surgery. (1 Trusted Source
Microvascular Inflammation of Kidney Allografts and Clinical Outcomes

Go to source)

What is Kidney Transplant Rejection

Kidney transplant rejection continues to threaten the long-term success of kidney transplants, with microvascular inflammation (inflammation within capillaries) playing a pivotal role in graft failure. Due to its complex nature, this inflammation poses a major challenge in clinical practice.

Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation
Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation
Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are matched to recipients so that compatible transplants can be performed.
In response, the international Banff classification—the global standard for diagnosing transplant rejection—has redefined antibody-mediated rejection diagnostics by introducing two new categories of microvascular inflammation: mild microvascular inflammation with probable antibody-mediated rejection and microvascular inflammation in the absence of antibody-mediated responses.

In a landmark study analyzing more than 16,000 biopsies from almost 7,000 kidney transplant recipients, researchers found that many cases initially considered as non-rejection were reclassified into the newly defined categories of microvascular inflammation. Importantly, reclassified patients with microvascular inflammation in the absence of antibody-mediated responses displayed an increased risk of graft failure compared with those without signs of rejection, underscoring the importance of this new classification.

“Recognizing these phenotypes could improve risk stratification and support more personalized management for kidney transplant patients,” explains first author, Aurélie Sannier, pathologist and researcher at the Paris Institute for Transplantation and Organ Regeneration. “We encourage large studies in other organ transplants where microvascular inflammation is also a critical feature of antibody-mediated rejection.”

Kidney Transplantation
Kidney Transplantation
Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one organism to the other has captured the imagination of successive generations.
Reference:
  1. Microvascular Inflammation of Kidney Allografts and Clinical Outcomes - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2408835)
Source-Eurekalert
Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation
Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation
See how much you know about organ donation and transplantation by taking this ...
ORGAN DONATION
ORGAN DONATION
Why is organ donation regarded as crisis with a cure? Read more to find out. View slide show on organ donation.

Recommended Readings
Latest Organ Donation News
View All
Advertisement