Bridging Organ Donation Gap: A Heartfelt Story

Did you know?

Over 1.8 lakh people suffer from kidney failure each year. #organdonation #kidney_transplants #organtransplantation #medindia ’

Over 1.8 lakh people suffer from kidney failure each year. #organdonation #kidney_transplants #organtransplantation #medindia ’

A Family’s Brave Decision to Save Lives

Bridging the Organ Donation Gap Through Awareness and Action

Advertisement

Shailendra Singh, a 48-year-old man was found unconscious at his home on 17th October. He was rushed to HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka. After taking a CT scan, he was diagnosed with a severe brain hemorrhage caused by high blood pressure.Even after the medical efforts, his condition worsened and he was declared brain-dead later that evening. Shailendra, an employee of a private company, left behind his wife and 8-year-old daughter.Despite her grief, Mrs. Singh chose to donate her husband’s organs, to help others who are in end-stage organ failure. After her approval, doctors retrieved his liver and corneas for donation. Due to high creatinine level, his kidneys were unfit for transplantation. Heart and lungs were not suitable for transplantation as he had three cardiac arrests in the past.The liver was allocated to a 41-year-old man at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad by NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization), and his corneas gave sight to two people.Dr. (Col) Avnish Seth VSM, Chairman of the Manipal Institute of Gastroenterology & Hepato-Biliary-Pancreatic Sciences and Head of the Manipal Organ Sharing & Transplant (MOST) at HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, said, how the hospital provided the family with the necessary information and supported then throughout the decision-making process. Despite the inability to donate all organs, the liver and corneas were retrieved and transplanted successfully.Ms. Viji Varghese, the Hospital Director, highlighted the family's brave decision and encouraged more people to become aware of organ donation and to register as donors. It is a true gift of life that gives someone else a second chance.India faces a large gap between the number of people needing transplants and available organs. While 1.8 lakh people suffer from kidney failure each year, only 15,000 transplants are performed. Similarly, only a fraction of liver, heart, and cornea transplants are carried out. This noble act of organ donation story sheds light on the need for increased awareness of organ donation, which can save many more lives and bridge the gap.Source-Medindia