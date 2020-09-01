medindia

Online Patient Tool May Increase Likelihood of Receiving Kidney Transplant

by Hannah Joy on  January 9, 2020 at 3:34 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Hemodialysis patients who use an online patient portal are more likely to receive a donor kidney transplant
  • The online tool helps track the status of the patients' health care
  • Also, the tool reduces the waiting time for a kidney transplant

Patients with kidney failure who use an online patient portal have better chances of getting a kidney transplant, as it shortens their wait times for an operation, according to an article published on the website of the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
Online Patient Tool May Increase Likelihood of Receiving Kidney Transplant
Online Patient Tool May Increase Likelihood of Receiving Kidney Transplant

Keeping up with medical treatments can be difficult for patients with kidney failure. The alternative is that failing to adhere to their medication and treatment goals can jeopardize their health and delay a transplant procedure.

Show Full Article


"We wanted to look at patient factors and tools outside the traditional medical system that can help dialysis patients achieve autonomy and better outcomes," said study coauthor Polina Zmijewski, MD, a general surgery resident at Rhode Island Hospital and the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, both in Providence, R.I. After patients receive a kidney transplant, they must take suppressive medication to prevent organ rejection and attend regular medical appointments to guide them in maintaining a well-functioning transplanted kidney to stay healthy, she explained.

Online patient portals are beneficial because they allow users to conveniently access their personal health records, view lab tests, and schedule appointments. But these tools may also help improve clinical outcomes. Patient autonomy and proactive behavior are important to the process.

"It's like you get more invested in the game if you are able to keep score," said Dr. Zmijewski. "Our theory was that patients who were able to keep score by using an online patient portal would be more involved in their health care and would better comply with medical treatments, which would lead to better health, making it more likely that they would be the recipient of a kidney transplant."

Details of the Study

For the study, researchers examined the medical records of 264 patients who were seen at two outpatient dialysis centers associated with Rhode Island Hospital. The patients were divided into two groups based on their use of MyLifespan, an online health record that allows patients to track their medical progress via the web or a smartphone.

Non-users included patients who never used the online tool, and "active" users included patients who used the tool and logged in at least once every two months and up to seven times per month. Of the 264 patients who regularly received hemodialysis treatments, 38 were considered active MyLifespan users. Although the active users represented a small group, the researchers found they were a viable group to use for comparison.

"For dialysis patients, their outcomes are easily measurable, whether or not they receive a renal [kidney] transplant," Dr. Zmijewski pointed out.

The researchers compared the MyLifespan users with 226 non-users, matched for similar factors such as length of time on dialysis, age, sex, and race. Researchers then looked at whether active users were more likely to get a kidney transplant at three, four and five years after initiation of dialysis.

Results of the Study

The researchers found that at three years from the start of hemodialysis, 5 percent of both users and non-users of the online tool received kidney transplants. However, the chances of receiving a transplant differed over longer periods of time. By four years, 23 percent of users received a kidney transplant versus 13 percent of non-users; and at five years, 40 percent of users received transplants, compared with only 14 percent of non-users.

"We found that patients who were active users of the portal tended to get kidney transplants more frequently, and they were more likely to receive transplants within five years of initiation of dialysis," Dr. Zmijewski said. The authors note that when a patient is more cooperative with medical treatments, the patient is "more likely to be healthy enough to undergo transplant surgery."

Another difference was how often patients logged into the online portal. While an exact shortened timeframe was not given, the researchers noted an overall positive correlation trend between frequency of logging in and a shortened time to transplant (p= 0.0067).

The connection can be explained by the fact that non-compliance with dialysis treatments may mean a weaker relationship with health care providers, poorer health and, ultimately, removal from the transplant wait list.

"The patient portal is a very good bridge from the dependent culture of hemodialysis to the independent culture of kidney transplant," said Dr. Zmijewski.

These results provide new evidence that patient portals that improve adherence to treatment goals are a valuable clinical tool that go beyond convenience. In dialysis patients, especially, portals can be used as a tool of autonomy that helps patients transition from dialysis to transplantation. The take home message is that "improving patient involvement and empowering patients to participate in their own care is really the key to improving patient outcomes," said Dr. Zmijewski. Limitations of the Study

In addition to the small sample size, another limitation of the study was the inability of researchers to categorize the socioeconomic characteristics of users versus non-users due to the lack of data regarding the income and education level of the hemodialysis patients.

The next step will be to develop a pilot study that follows dialysis patients using the MyLifespan system. The aim of the project will be to more thoroughly examine if, and how, this type of intervention can help patients improve their health outcomes.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Paired Donor Exchange Kidney Transplantation

Paired donor exchange kidney transplantation is a process in which unrelated kidney donors are matched to recipients so that compatible transplants can be performed.

Kidney Transplantation

Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one organism to the other has captured the imagination of successive generations.

Diabetic Kidney Disease

Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Prevention of Kidney Disease

Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Urinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractRenal Tubular AcidosisKidney BiopsyPrevention of Kidney Disease
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Ampullary Cancer / Cancer of the Ampulla of Vater

Ketone Drink for Diabetes: New Way to Control Your Blood Sugar

Heart and Vascular System Physiology in Space
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive