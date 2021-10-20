First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation

Pig kidney has been successfully transplanted into a human for the first time by a team of xenotransplant surgical team last month (September 2020) at NYU Langone Health, New York, U.S.



Animal-To-Human Transplants

The desperate struggles to make the technique a reality date back to the 17th century, when animal blood was used for transfusions.Breakthrough attempts were made by the 20th century, when surgeons attempted the transplantation of a baboon heart into humans - Baby Fae (a dying infant) who lived 21 days post-transplantation.