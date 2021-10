First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation

Advertisement

First Pig-to-Human Transplant

Major Advancement

Revolutionary Era of Transplantation - Key Points

XENOTRANSPLANTATION: The Benefits and Risks of Special Organ Transplantation - (https://archive.bio.org/articles/xenotransplantation-benefits-and-risks-special-organ-transplantation) Physiologic and Immunologic Hurdles to Xenotransplantation - (https://jasn.asnjournals.org/content/jnephrol/12/1/182.full.pdf?with-ds=yes)

It is estimated that >90,000 people await kidney transplants in the U.S., among which 12 die every day, as per the United Network for Organ Sharing.However, xenotransplant may invite an entity calledThis results in serious immune reactions that may even be fatal.A subsidiary ofadvances the barricade by genetically engineering the pig (dubbed). The pig lacks a gene responsible for producing a sugar (alpha-gal) that is responsible for provoking the immediate attack on the human immune system post-transplantation.had also approved the safety of the genetic alteration in the Revivicor pigs for humans (food consumption and medicine) in December 2020. However, FDA warranted further validation for the use of pig organs in transplantation.says United Therapeutics CEO Martine Rothblatt in a statement.The valves of a pig's heart have successfully been in use for humans for decades . Moreover, other organs like skin grafts, pig corneas, and a blood thinner drug - heparin have been successfully derived from pigs.The present surgical team utilized the(upon her family's consent) on a ventilator who had signs of kidney dysfunction. The woman had alreadybut they failed to meet the criteria for donation.Due to the increasing organ shortage of humans, the scientific community explores pigs to surmount the barriers. However, significant concern hovers with the very speculation of graft rejection.The present team overpowered this by the use ofthat bypasses the immune system attack. The team tested thefor three days by attaching the pig kidney to a pair of large blood vessels outside the body of the deceased recipient.To their anticipation, the graft witnessed no failure and the recipient's creatinine level (an indicator of poor kidney function) reverted to normal post-transplant . The transplanted kidney alsoThis serves as a major advancement in the medical transplantation field to ease a dire scarcity of human organs.says Dr. Robert Montgomery who led the surgical team at NYU Langone Health and is a recipient of heart transplantation himself.Despite substantial trials on public awareness for organ donation , there is no significant improvement in the figures of organ donors but rather faces even a down curve.It is stated that almostas per asurvey in 1997.In addition, the use of genetic advancements by the present team overcomes even the preeminent barrier of graft rejection. Although the transplant experiment included only a single transplant of the kidney, it paves the way for safer trials in critically ill patients with end-stage kidney failure With proper addressal of appropriate safeguards,Source: Medindia