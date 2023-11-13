About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Do Hormonal Contraceptives in Teens Shape Altered Risk Assessment?

by Colleen Fleiss on November 13, 2023 at 7:24 PM
Do Hormonal Contraceptives in Teens Shape Altered Risk Assessment?

Adolescents taking hormonal contraceptives may impact brain development, potentially altering risk perception, stated rat study. The study was presented in a poster session today at Neuroscience 2023, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience (1 Trusted Source
Hormonal contraceptives in teens may alter risk assessment

Go to source).

Scientists at The Ohio State University are exploring how common synthetic hormones used for birth control affect the prefrontal cortex, an area of the brain that continues to develop throughout adolescence.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Birth Control Patch

Birth Control Patch


A birth control patch is a new method of contraception for women for once weekly external application and contains both estrogen and progesterone.
Advertisement


The researchers found that myelination, the formation of protective coating on axons projecting from the main body of brain cells, increased in rats given hormonal birth control compared to untreated rats, while the number of immune cells of the brain decreased. In behavior tests, the treated rats also showed signs of impulsivity.

"We start the rats on hormonal contraceptives as soon as they go through puberty and give them throughout adolescence, and then do behavioral tasks at the cusp of adulthood," said Benedetta Leuner, co-senior author of the study and associate professor of psychology at Ohio State. "By the end of adolescence, impulsivity shouldn't be as much of a thing, but that doesn't seem to be the case - which, while highly speculative, suggests hormonal contraceptives might be stalling brain maturation."
Test Your Knowledge on Birth Control Pills

Test Your Knowledge on Birth Control Pills


Birth control pills are daily pills that contain hormones to control and change the body's functions to prevent pregnancy. Its main function is to prevent the release of an egg during the monthly menstrual cycle. It also works on the mucus lining around the cervix by thickening it and making it difficult for sperm to enter the uterus and reach out to the eggs. The birth control pills also make the
Advertisement

In addition, the study was the first to detect synthetic forms of these hormones in adolescent rats' "We now know that these synthetic hormones are actually getting to the brain, which is important. No one had ever shown that in adolescence," Leuner said.

Navigating Teenage Contraception

An estimated 2 in 5 teenage girls in the United States have sexual intercourse between age 15 and 19. Among those using birth control, almost 5% use hormonal contraceptives - products that are also prescribed to treat acne and heavy periods.

Ohio State behavioral neuroscientists say it's important to understand hormonal birth control's effects on the developing brain so individuals can weigh the risks and benefits of their reproductive health choices.

The researchers gave a combination of synthetic estrogen and progesterone typically found in hormonal contraceptives to female rats from early to late adolescence and compared their behavior and brain tissue to untreated rats.

The study focused on myelination and immune cells called microglia because both have essential roles in prefrontal cortex development - and communication between cells in particular - that are controlled in part by natural hormones. Myelination facilitates signal transfer between cells, and microglia play a critical role in sculpting brain circuits.

Because synthetic hormones in contraceptives dampen ovaries' production of natural estrogen and progesterone to prevent ovulation, the research team is looking at how those hormonal differences affect the brain while it is still developing.

Crucial Adolescent Neurodevelopment

"Synaptic development and myelination are occurring during this adolescent window and are sensitive to pubertal onset of hormones," said co-senior author Kathryn Lenz, associate professor of psychology at Ohio State. "So we thought that disturbance of that normal pubertal hormonal activity could potentially shift the trajectory of some of those developmental processes."

When it comes to nervous system communication, keeping it steady is key - too much or too little can lead to dysfunction that affects the mood and behavior. The finding that myelination increased and microglia decreased with hormonal contraception hints at disrupted communication, Lenz said - especially since other research teams have suggested that microglia regulate myelination.

"Shifts in either one or the other direction for both is really important to document and understand," she said.

In behavior tests of threat appraisal, the rats given hormonal contraceptives were more likely than controls to remain in wide open elevated spaces and sample treats in unfamiliar settings - both considered risk-taking behavior.

A sensitive lab technique called liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry confirmed that the synthetic ethinyl estradiol and levonorgestrel given to the treated rats were present in brain tissue - a powerful piece of evidence that will guide future research.

"We don't know if these effects are due to shutting down natural hormone production or if these synthetic hormones are acting directly in the brain," Leuner said. "That's a very big, open question."

This work was supported by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

First author Rachel Gilfarb, a graduate student in Leuner's lab, presented the poster. Additional co-authors include Sanjana Ranade, Meredith Stewart, Abhishek Rajesh and Courtney Dye.

Reference :
  1. Hormonal contraceptives in teens may alter risk assessment - (https://news.osu.edu/hormonal-contraceptives-in-teens-may-alter-risk-assessment/)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Brain Depression - Animation

Brain Depression - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
Advertisement

Birth Control Pill Pause-Period Steers Mood Dips in Women

Birth Control Pill Pause-Period Steers Mood Dips in Women


During the 7 pill-free days in contraception, women experience anxiety and mental issues similar to menstrual mood swings.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Birth Control Pills

Birth Control Pills

Oral contraceptive or birth control pills contain hormones that prevent pregnancy. It is one of the most ...

Latest Research News

Can Virtual Reality Be the Antidote for Fear and Phobias?

Can Virtual Reality Be the Antidote for Fear and Phobias?

Virtual reality (VR) has emerged as an innovative method for researching and addressing fears and phobias in humans.
Melatonin Gains Popularity as Sleep-Aid Among Children and Teens

Melatonin Gains Popularity as Sleep-Aid Among Children and Teens

Among teenagers and children introducing melatonin early may inadvertently convey that a pill is the solution for sleep troubles.
Spread of Drug-Resistant Malaria by Asian Malaria Mosquito in Africa

Spread of Drug-Resistant Malaria by Asian Malaria Mosquito in Africa

The study identified two additional biological challenges in the control of malaria: resistance to drugs and resistance to diagnostics by the parasite.
Hand Contamination and Antibiotics Fuel Spread of Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Hand Contamination and Antibiotics Fuel Spread of Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Prudent antibiotic use and enhanced hand hygiene education for nursing home residents could enhance bacteria control.
Preterm Care With Umbilical Cord Milking

Preterm Care With Umbilical Cord Milking

National Institutes of Health suggests that umbilical cord milking is a safe approach technique for rapid support.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Do Hormonal Contraceptives in Teens Shape Altered Risk Assessment? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests