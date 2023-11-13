About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Genetic Testing Identifies High Cholesterol Risk, Preventing Heart Events

by Colleen Fleiss on November 13, 2023 at 7:11 PM
Genetic Testing Identifies High Cholesterol Risk, Preventing Heart Events

Genetic screening has the capability to identify individuals with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), making them eligible for treatment that may prevent heart attacks, strokes, and fatalities, stated research from the Intermountain Health in Salt Lake City (1 Trusted Source
Genetic Testing in Familial Hypercholesterolemia: Is It for Everyone?

Go to source).

What is Familial Hypercholesteremia?

Familial hypercholesteremia (FH) is an inherited condition that affects about 1 in 250 people, and often shows no signs until they have a heart attack. For individuals with FH the lowering of "bad" cholesterol levels can't be done by dietary or behavioral changes, the problem is in their genes, and targeted medications therapy is needed.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)


Gardner or Gardner's syndrome, also known as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), is an autosomal dominant genetic disease. It is characterized by growth of polyps in the colon, which develop into colon tumors.
Advertisement


"Most of these patients already had tests that showed they had high cholesterol," said Stacey Knight, PhD, cardiovascular and genetic epidemiologist at Intermountain Health. "Our findings show that we should be genetic testing people who have unexplained high cholesterol, so we can aggressively treat it and cut down their risk of having a major heart event."

Findings were presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2023 in Philadelphia.

Findings from the study come from the HerediGene: Population Study, one of the world's largest DNA mapping initiatives, which is a partnership between Intermountain Health and Icelandic company deCODE.
Cholesterol

Cholesterol


Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
Advertisement

The goal of the project is to discover new connections between genetics and human disease. When appropriate, it's also providing genetic screenings for participants so they know about their risks of disease development, and what actions they can take to protect their health.

Familial hypercholesteremia is one of the diseases tested for, via identification of the LDLR gene variant.

In the study, researchers looked at the first 32,159 sequenced patients, and found 157 with a pathogenic/likely pathogenic variant in LDLR.

FH Diagnosis Timing and Cardiovascular Events

These participants were then divided into three groups: those with no prior FH diagnosis (47); patients with an FH diagnosis after a major cardiovascular event like heart attack, heart failure hospitalization, stroke periphery artery disease and carotid artery disease (41); and patients with a FH diagnosis before any cardiac event (69).

Researchers found that compared to patients without an prior FH diagnosis, those with a diagnosis before a major heart event had significantly more tests of their LDL cholesterol levels, increased statin and other lipid-lowering medications and a large change in LDL cholesterol. They were also slightly less like to have subsequent major heart events.

Researchers also found that LDL cholesterol measurements and statin use were similar for patients with an FH diagnosis either before or after a cardiac event. However, patients with FH diagnosis after an event had higher death rates.

These findings show the importance of more widespread genetic testing for familial hypercholesteremia.

"Referring these patients for genetic counseling could lead to intervention through medication, and lead to better quality of life, and save their lives as well as could result in additional testing and early intervention for their family members," said Dr. Knight.

Reference :
  1. Genetic Testing in Familial Hypercholesterolemia: Is It for Everyone? - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10027780/)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Cholesterol Level Counter

Cholesterol Level Counter


Use Medindia's Cholesterol Level Counter to know the amount of cholesterol in a specific food item, based on which you can count how much of cholesterol you consume everyday.
Advertisement

Foods that Can Save Your Heart

Foods that Can Save Your Heart


Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat. ...
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important ...
DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity ...
Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory ...
Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause ...
High Cholesterol

High Cholesterol

High cholesterol level in blood are a risk for heart disease and stroke. They get deposited in the wall of ...
Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give ...

Latest Heart Disease News

Summer Wildfires and Winter Air Pollution Pose Varied Heart Health Risks

Summer Wildfires and Winter Air Pollution Pose Varied Heart Health Risks

PM2.5 increases during winter inversions are associated with higher heart attack risk, stated study.
Increased Blood Transfusion Benefits Heart Attack Patients With Anemia

Increased Blood Transfusion Benefits Heart Attack Patients With Anemia

For patients experiencing both anemia and a heart attack, transfusion threshold trials play a crucial role in assisting physicians in making informed decisions.
Increased Heart Disease Risk Tied to Food Allergy

Increased Heart Disease Risk Tied to Food Allergy

IgE antibodies to common foods are associated with an elevated risk of cardiovascular mortality.
Sleep Apnea Linked to Atrial Fibrillation Risk

Sleep Apnea Linked to Atrial Fibrillation Risk

Consistent screening and treatment for sleep apnea could potentially decrease the risk of developing atrial fibrillation.
Coronary Calcium Scores Highly Effective in Identifying Heart Disease Without Known Risk Factors

Coronary Calcium Scores Highly Effective in Identifying Heart Disease Without Known Risk Factors

Although coronary artery calcium scans are increasingly prevalent and cost-effective, they have yet to be included in guideline-directed standard care.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Genetic Testing Identifies High Cholesterol Risk, Preventing Heart Events Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests