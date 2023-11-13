About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Spread of Drug-Resistant Malaria by Asian Malaria Mosquito in Africa

by Colleen Fleiss on November 13, 2023 at 6:53 PM
Spread of Drug-Resistant Malaria by Asian Malaria Mosquito in Africa

Lancaster University's research unveiled the involvement of the Asian malaria mosquito (Anopheles stephensi) in the dissemination of drug and diagnosis-resistant malaria in Africa (1 Trusted Source
Evidence for a role of Anopheles stephensi in the spread of drug and diagnosis-resistant malaria in Africa

Go to source).

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Malaria

Malaria


Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.
Advertisement


Malaria is caused by a parasite which is spread by the bite of blood-sucking mosquitoes. According to the WHO, there were an estimated 247 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2021 with over 600,000 deaths, mostly in Africa. Children under 5 accounted for about 80% of all malaria deaths in the region.

Rapid Spread of Asian Malaria Mosquito Anopheles stephensi

Following its first detection in Djibouti in 2012, the Asian malaria mosquito Anopheles stephensi spread to the Horn of Africa (Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, and Eritrea) and beyond (Yemen, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana) at a speed unknown before for similar species.

People in households/dormitories with An. stephensi positivity had a 270% higher risk of malaria infection than those in households/dormitories where An. stephensi was not detected.
Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria - Protection Strategies


Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.
Advertisement

In addition, two other biological threats for the control of malaria were identified: drug resistance and diagnostic resistance of the parasite.

Dr. Luigi Sedda from the Lancaster Ecology and Epidemiology Group at Lancaster University Medical School is a joint first author on the paper which is published in Nature Medicine.

He said: "'This is a very important finding. The mosquito that has spread in the Horn of Africa from Asia drove a major urban malaria outbreak in Ethiopia. An. stephensi is posing important public health concerns due to the increase in geographical presence, the capacity to persist throughout the year and to resist current insecticides, and to transmit drug and diagnostic resistant parasites."

The capacity of Anopheles stephensi to use manmade water storage containers which are abundant in rapidly expanding African urban settings, coupled with its unique ecology, behavioral plasticity and resistance to major insecticides, makes it unamenable to conventional mosquito control tools.

Dr. Sedda concluded: "The epidemiological characteristics of An. stephensi driven malaria can challenge the expectations for the new malaria vaccines to reduce the burden of malaria disease and deaths in Africa, the continent that was already highly hit by malaria and where successes in malaria reduction are currently stalled."

Reference :
  1. Evidence for a role of Anopheles stephensi in the spread of drug and diagnosis-resistant malaria in Africa - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-023-02641-9)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Malaria - Waterborne

Malaria - Waterborne


Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about About Malaria Causes
Advertisement

Quiz on Malaria

Quiz on Malaria


Introduction: Malaria is a common parasitic disease of the tropics, resulting in a million deaths every year. It is most commonly found in tropical countries. The symptoms of malaria include fever with chills, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Malaria fatalities can be reduced if they are detected early and treated appropriately .
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, ...
Leishmaniasis

Leishmaniasis

Leishmaniasis (Kala-azar) refers to the spectrum of infectious disease produced by species of the Leishmania ...
Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito ...
Yellow Fever

Yellow Fever

Yellow fever is a hemorrhagic fever that is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and it can lead to liver ...

Latest Research News

Can Virtual Reality Be the Antidote for Fear and Phobias?

Can Virtual Reality Be the Antidote for Fear and Phobias?

Virtual reality (VR) has emerged as an innovative method for researching and addressing fears and phobias in humans.
Melatonin Gains Popularity as Sleep-Aid Among Children and Teens

Melatonin Gains Popularity as Sleep-Aid Among Children and Teens

Among teenagers and children introducing melatonin early may inadvertently convey that a pill is the solution for sleep troubles.
Do Hormonal Contraceptives in Teens Shape Altered Risk Assessment?

Do Hormonal Contraceptives in Teens Shape Altered Risk Assessment?

New study explored the impact of widely used synthetic hormones for birth control on the developing prefrontal cortex in adolescents.
Hand Contamination and Antibiotics Fuel Spread of Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Hand Contamination and Antibiotics Fuel Spread of Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Prudent antibiotic use and enhanced hand hygiene education for nursing home residents could enhance bacteria control.
Preterm Care With Umbilical Cord Milking

Preterm Care With Umbilical Cord Milking

National Institutes of Health suggests that umbilical cord milking is a safe approach technique for rapid support.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Spread of Drug-Resistant Malaria by Asian Malaria Mosquito in Africa Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests