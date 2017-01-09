Puberty is that stage in life when both boys and girls develop sexually and also acquire awareness of sexuality. This is the time when adult hormones kick in and prepare the body for its reproductive role.Puberty usually begins in girls around the ages 9-13 and in boys around 10-16. Each individual being will go through puberty differently and at different ages.When the body is ready for puberty, the pituitary gland in the brain releases hormones which work on different parts of the body depending on your gender. For boys, the pituitary signals the testes (in the scrotum) to start making the sex hormone testosterone and for girls, the pituitary signals the ovaries to start making estrogen. This marks the beginning of menstruation and the readiness of the body to reproduce.