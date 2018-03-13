medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

"Disease X" Now on the Priority Disease List: WHO

by Rishika Gupta on  March 13, 2018 at 6:42 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

"Disease X" could potentially trigger deadly global epidemic in the near future and so it has been listed by the World Health Organization among priority diseases. They are calling for urgent measures to accelerate research and development to tackle it.
"Disease X" Now on the Priority Disease List: WHO

"Disease X represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease," WHO said in a statement late Monday.

"Disease X" was listed in the 2018 annual review of R&D Blueprint, a list developed by the WHO to identify, prioritise and accelerate research and development for diseases that lack efficacious drugs and/or vaccines, and pose public health risk.

Thus, the new report "explicitly seeks to enable cross-cutting research and development preparedness that is also relevant for an unknown 'Disease X' as far as possible".

Besides Disease X, the seven other potential global disease threats each lacking an effective drug or vaccine includes Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF); Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease; Lassa fever; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS); Nipah and henipaviral diseases Rift Valley fever (RVF); and Zika.

These diseases pose major public health risks and further research and development is needed, including surveillance and diagnostics.

They should be watched carefully and considered again at the next annual review. Efforts in the interim to understand and mitigate them are encouraged, the statement said.

Outside the 2018 Blueprint, the WHO also mentioned dengue, yellow fever, HIV/AIDs, tuberculosis, malaria, influenza causing severe human disease, smallpox, cholera, leishmaniasis, West Nile Virus and plague, saying further research and development is needed to tackle these diseases.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Women Who Have Given Birth Have Shorter Telomeres

Women Who Have Given Birth Have Shorter Telomeres

Women who have children have shorter telomeres compared to women who have not given birth.

People Who Cope With Difficult Life Events Tend To Be Wise

People Who Cope With Difficult Life Events Tend To Be Wise

The way a person overcomes a death in the family or a divorce helps them become wiser.

Lung Function Declines Faster in Women Who Clean at Home or Work

Lung Function Declines Faster in Women Who Clean at Home or Work

Cleaning may be bad for women's health. Long-term lung damage was found in women who clean at home or work.

Women Who Breastfeed Less Likely to Suffer from Hypertension

Women Who Breastfeed Less Likely to Suffer from Hypertension

Women who breastfeed more children and for a longer duration were less likely to suffer from hypertension after they reach menopause, suggest new research.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...