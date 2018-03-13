Doctors in China have removed more than 100 fish bones from a man's rectum after he feasted on fish (two servings of boiled carp) a week earlier.

Chinese Doctors remove 100 Fish Bones from a Man's Rectum

The man was above 60 years of age and a resident of Sichuan Province. He had sought for medical help after complaining of acute pain while defecating.The results of a CT scan revealed tight clusters of fish bones stuck in his rectum.A two-hour procedure was done by doctors who worked hard to remove about 100 of the needle-like bones from the man's anus."A patient with this many fish bones was a first for us. The most we've had to remove was around 10 or so," said Huang Zhiyin, a doctor from West China Hospital of Sichuan University.Huang explained that it was a tricky procedure and there is a high risk of blood loss."Because there were so many bones and his rectum was severely swollen, we couldn't get them all at once. So we asked him to return home to rest for a few days to see if he'd pass the rest on his own," said Huang.Source: Medindia