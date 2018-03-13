medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Chinese Doctors remove 100 Fish Bones from a Man's Rectum

by Hannah Joy on  March 13, 2018 at 7:04 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Doctors in China have removed more than 100 fish bones from a man's rectum after he feasted on fish (two servings of boiled carp) a week earlier.
Chinese Doctors remove 100 Fish Bones from a Man's Rectum
Chinese Doctors remove 100 Fish Bones from a Man's Rectum

The man was above 60 years of age and a resident of Sichuan Province. He had sought for medical help after complaining of acute pain while defecating.

The results of a CT scan revealed tight clusters of fish bones stuck in his rectum.

A two-hour procedure was done by doctors who worked hard to remove about 100 of the needle-like bones from the man's anus. 

"A patient with this many fish bones was a first for us. The most we've had to remove was around 10 or so," said Huang Zhiyin, a doctor from West China Hospital of Sichuan University.

Huang explained that it was a tricky procedure and there is a high risk of blood loss.

"Because there were so many bones and his rectum was severely swollen, we couldn't get them all at once. So we asked him to return home to rest for a few days to see if he'd pass the rest on his own," said Huang.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Man's Rectum Falls Out after Using Phone for 30 min in Toilet

Man's Rectum Falls Out after Using Phone for 30 min in Toilet

A Chinese man suffered a severe rectal prolapse after he sat on a toilet for about half an hour playing games on his cellphone.

New Gastrointestinal Cancer Risk-Assessment Program Launched by Loyola

New Gastrointestinal Cancer Risk-Assessment Program Launched by Loyola

Access to a new multidisciplinary program at Loyola University Health System may be helpful for patients having an increased risk of being affected by gastrointestinal cancer.

Radiation Before Surgery Reduces Colorectal Cancer Recurrence

Radiation Before Surgery Reduces Colorectal Cancer Recurrence

Patients with colorectal cancer who receive one week of radiation therapy before surgery have a 50 percent reduction in chance that their cancer will return after 10 years.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.

Crohns Disease

Crohns Disease

Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

Fish Health Benefits

Fish Health Benefits

Fish is one of the staple food of coastal inhabitants. Nutrition in fish includes protein, calcium and omega-3 fatty acids. Fish is considered to be beneficial for heart and brain.

Fish: The Best and The Worst

Fish: The Best and The Worst

Some fish are contaminated with high levels of methyl mercury. Methyl mercury is a neurotoxin which affects the pregnant or lactating mother’s child’s brain.

Health Benefits of Tuna Fish

Health Benefits of Tuna Fish

Tuna, a low glycemic index (GI) food, is rich in selenium, niacin, Vitamin (B12, B6), protein. It prevents wrinkles, stroke and supports bone, heart.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Fish Health Benefits Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Crohns Disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Fish: The Best and The Worst Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods Health Benefits of Tuna Fish Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...