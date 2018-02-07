Digital Stink Detector can Sniff and Steer You Clear of All Bad Smell

Digital smell detector can now detect potentially offensive body odor and steer you clear of it by the scaling the intensity of the odor from one to ten.
A Japan-based company Tanita has made a device out of this particular peeve for everyone. They have created a tool that can sense the intensity of a bad odor using sensors and scale it from one to ten.
For example, if you have put a little too much of deodorant to keep the stink at bay, this device might detect this as well and will cut down on the artificial fresheners. It is estimated to sell at 125 USD.
Source: Medindia