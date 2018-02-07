medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Partnership Problems and Not Career – Why More Women Choose Egg Freezing

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 2, 2018 at 8:13 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women choose to do egg freezing, a procedure called 'oocyte cryopreservation' because of a lack of stable partnerships with men committed to marriage and parenting, research at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology finds.
Partnership Problems and Not Career – Why More Women Choose Egg Freezing
Partnership Problems and Not Career – Why More Women Choose Egg Freezing

This research finding contradicts the notion that the pursuit of career stops women from having children.

"The medical literature and media coverage of oocyte cryopreservation usually suggest that elective egg freezing is being used to defer or delay childbearing among women pursuing education and careers," said Inhorn. "Our study, however, suggests that the lack of a stable partner is the primary motivation."

Behind the claim lie in-depth interviews with 150 women who had chosen to freeze their eggs at fertility clinics in the USA (114 women) and Israel (36 women). The data from the interviews were qualitatively analyzed and eventually indicated ten pathways which led the women to egg freezing.

The majority of women in the study (85%) were without partners at the time of egg freezing, reflecting six different life circumstances - being single, divorced or divorcing, broken up from a relationship, working overseas, single mother by choice or circumstance, and career planning. Choosing elective egg freezing for planning a career was the least common of these six pathways, even among women who worked for companies with egg freezing insurance coverage.

Those with partners (15%) faced four different life circumstances - with a man not ready to have children, in a relationship too new or uncertain, with a partner who refuses to have children, or with a partner with his own multiple partners. "Most of the women had already pursued and completed their educational and career goals," Inhorn explained, "but by their late 30s had been unable to find a lasting reproductive relationship with a stable partner. This is why they turned to egg freezing."

With only one exception - freezing eggs before working overseas - the pathways varied little among American and Israeli women in the study. Inhorn acknowledged, however, that these ten pathways to elective egg freezing may not be the same for women in other countries, but the shared responses of women in the two countries studied does suggest some generalizability.

Elective egg freezing is one of the fastest growing services in many fertility clinics today. Its growth took off after the widespread introduction of vitrification, a fast-freezing technology which reduces cells to a glass-like state in just a few seconds. Before then egg freezing was inefficient, usually causing damage from ice crystals to the egg's microstructure. Dr Pasquale Patrizio, a Yale fertility specialist and co-investigator on the study, adds that around 5000 egg freezing cycles were performed in the USA in 2013, but that 76,000 are predicted in 2018.

Now, with such a dramatic increase in the numbers choosing to freeze their eggs and clinics offering the service, Inhorn said that "clinicians must be aware of the role that partnership 'troubles' play in the lives of egg freezing patients and make patient-centered care for single women a high priority".

She thus described the well publicized schemes of companies offering egg freezing to their female staff as "a legitimate insurance benefit", even if careers are not the reason why most women are freezing eggs. And the majority with partnership problems? "Their choices are to freeze their eggs, hope to find a partner, or decide to become a single mother with donor sperm," she said. "But freezing eggs holds out hope for many."

Meanwhile, the clinical outcome of elective egg freezing remains unclear, with few women so far thawing and using their eggs. Patrizio suggests from available data that in general it seems advisable for women under 35 years old to cryopreserve 10-12 eggs and for women over 35 around 20 eggs to have a reasonable chance of later pregnancy.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Multiple Pregnancy

Multiple Pregnancy

Multiple Pregnancy or multiple births refers to the condition where a woman delivers twins or multiple neonates such as triplets, quadruplets etc. Multiple pregnancy classified as identical or fraternal.

Back Pain during Pregnancy

Back Pain during Pregnancy

Backache during pregnancy is common, but must not be ignored. Simple management techniques can help to ease back pain.

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.

AIDS and Pregnancy

AIDS and Pregnancy

The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the USA alone an estimate of 120,000 - 160,000 women are HIV- infected.

Fat-Burning Foods for Men

Fat-Burning Foods for Men

What are the best fat-burning foods? Some vegetables like spinach, mushrooms; certain nuts, legumes and lentils help burn fat.

Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods

Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods

Cut down on cost and include healthy foods in your daily diet. Cooking creatively helps you eat healthy and also within your budget.

Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods

Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods

Eating healthy winter foods is necessary to derive all the essential nutrients needed by the body during the cold months. Make healthy winter food recipes using seasonal produce for hearty meals.

Top Ten Incredible Benefits of Eggs and Why Should They be Part of your Daily Diet

Top Ten Incredible Benefits of Eggs and Why Should They be Part of your Daily Diet

Top ten incredible reasons why eating eggs can make you healthier and brainier. Eggs are powerhouse of nutrients packed with proteins, essential vitamins and minerals.

Types of Food Allergies

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

More News on:

Types of Food Allergies Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods Fat-Burning Foods for Men Top Ten Incredible Benefits of Eggs and Why Should They be Part of your Daily Diet 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...