About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Diabetes Remission Cuts Risk of Heart and Kidney Disease

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Jan 19 2024 12:08 PM

Diabetes Remission Cuts Risk of Heart and Kidney Disease
It is well known that substantial weight loss using diet and lifestyle can reverse type 2 diabetes. A new research shows the subsequent impact of remission of diabetes had a 40% lower rate of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and a 33% lower rate of chronic kidney disease (CKD).
The study was conducted by Professor Edward Gregg, Head of the School of Population Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dublin, Ireland, and colleagues and published in Diabetologia (1 Trusted Source
Impact of remission from type 2 diabetes on long-term health outcomes: findings from the Look AHEAD study

Go to source).

Reversing Diabetes Lowers Cardiovascular and Kidney Disease Risk

The Look AHEAD study was a multi-center RCT that compared the effect of a 12-year intensive lifestyle intervention (ILI) with that of diabetes support and education (DSE) on CVD and other long-term health conditions. The study carried out between 2001 and 2016, recruited and randomized 5145 adults with overweight or obesity (BMI >25 kg/m2 for non-insulin users or BMI >27 kg/m2 for insulin users) aged 45–76 years with type 2 diabetes.

Quiz on Diabetes
Quiz on Diabetes
Diabetes has replaced every other condition to become the fastest growing lifestyle disease, globally. This disease also impacts children. Some people are more inclined to develop diabetes than others. Do you belong to the high- risk group? Spend 5 ...
The authors conducted an observational post hoc analysis of participants in both groups, classified them based on remission status, and then compared long-term outcomes (described below) based on any remission, and the duration of remission, for 12 years. They compared the incidence of CVD and CKD among more than 4000 participants, respectively, based on achievement and duration of diabetes remission.

Participants were 58% female, and had a mean age of 59 years, a mean duration of diabetes of 6 years, and a mean BMI of 35.8 kg/m2 (in the range of severe obesity). The authors applied an epidemiological definition of remission: taking no diabetes medications and having glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c – a measure of blood sugar control) of <48 mmol/mol (6.5%) at a single point in time.

The team defined high-risk or very high-risk CKD based on the Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) criteria, and CVD incidence as any occurrence of non-fatal acute heart attack, stroke, admission for angina, or CVD death.

Diabetes Type 1, Type 2 - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis and Treatment FAQs
Diabetes Type 1, Type 2 - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis and Treatment FAQs
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
Participants with evidence of any diabetes remission during follow-up had a 33% lower rate of CKD and a 40% lower rate of CVD in analyses adjusting for HbA1c, blood pressure, blood fats, CVD history, diabetes duration, and intervention arm, compared to participants without remission. The magnitude of risk reduction was greatest for participants with evidence of longer-term remission.

The authors say they observed three main findings related to the implications of achieving diabetes remission. First, although 18% of participants achieved remission at some point during follow-up, the percentage of participants with current remission had decreased to 3% by the 8th year of the study, underlining the challenges of keeping weight off using lifestyle interventions.

Advertisement
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
Second, despite the relatively short-lived durations of most episodes of remission, they found that any achievement of remission was associated with 33% and 40% lower rates of CKD and CVD, respectively, compared with participants who did not achieve remission, and risk reduction was even greater (55% and 49%, respectively) among those who had evidence of at least 4 years of remission (see table 2 and figure 2 of full paper).

Third, participants with a short duration of diabetes, low starting HbA1c, and a large magnitude of weight loss were most likely to experience remission. The authors conclude that the associations they found “may be explained by post-baseline improvements in weight, fitness, HbA1c, and LDL (bad) cholesterol.

Advertisement
Heart Attack | Heart Attack-Know How | Heart Attack
Heart Attack | Heart Attack-Know How | Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
Professor Gregg says: “As the first intervention study to associate remission with reduction of diabetes-related complications, this is encouraging news for those who can achieve remission from type 2 diabetes. While our study is also a reminder that maintenance of weight loss and remission is difficult, our findings suggest any success with remission is associated with later health benefits.”

Reference:
  1. Impact of remission from type 2 diabetes on long-term health outcomes: findings from the Look AHEAD study - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00125-023-06048-6)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Diabetes News
View All
Advertisement