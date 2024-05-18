Diabetes and Obesity Market of GLP-1 Drugs Will Be $125 Billion By 2033!

‘The GLP-1 medicines have been the most successful launches in recent decades. The brands of Novo Nordisk, Ozempic and Wegovy, along with Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound, are the key GLP-1 drugs leading the market. This has led to momentum in the pharma industry with several companies developing GLP-1 medicines. #diabetes #obesity #GLP-1#medindia’