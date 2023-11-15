About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Diabetes and Air Pollution: A Dangerous Duo for Health Complications

by Colleen Fleiss on November 15, 2023 at 1:13 AM
Diabetes and Air Pollution: A Dangerous Duo for Health Complications

In commemoration of World Diabetes Day, a prominent environmental activist and green technologist from Kolkata underscored the importance of shielding diabetic patients from the escalating levels of air pollution.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Air Pollution

Air Pollution


Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.
Advertisement


Considering that Kolkata is one of the top-most polluted cities in the country as well as the world, green technologist Somendra Mohan Ghosh said diabetic patients in the city need to be especially cautious on this count.

Air Pollution Linked to Diabetes

According to him, air pollution is a leading cause of not just insulin resistance but also aggravates incidences of type 2 diabetes mellitus. "The association between air pollution and diabetes is stronger for traffic associated pollutants, gaseous, nitrogen dioxide, tobacco smoke and particulate matter," Ghosh said.

Medical fraternity in the state capital feels that considering the high rate of pollution in the city, diabetic patients should adopt some precautions while being inside the house as well as when stepping out. According to them, the first compulsory precaution is to compulsorily wear facemasks, as was done during the COVID-19 pandemic, while going out of the house.
World Diabetes Day : Ensuring Access to Diabetes Care for All

World Diabetes Day : Ensuring Access to Diabetes Care for All


World diabetes day underscores the urgent need to address disparities in healthcare and make quality diabetes care accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic status.
Advertisement

Doctors have also claimed that it is also advisable to continue wearing masks at workplaces for diabetic patients as far as possible. This, according to them, reduces the impact level of PM 2.5 in air on bodies and thus causes less damage. At home, according to doctors, diabetic patients should install HEA filter-fitted air-purifiers, since such machines are very effective in filtering the dust and pollutant particles in the air within the residence.

According to doctors and fitness experts, diabetic patients should also do some kind of free-hand exercise at home for at least 30 minutes during their spare time. Fitness expert and yoga teacher Rosun Munshi claims that it is a proven fact that a number of asanas not only help in attaining lower blood sugar and blood sugar levels, but also helps in improving circulation.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator


Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
Advertisement

Quiz on Pollution

Quiz on Pollution


Pollution not only has an adverse effect on the earth, it also affects all living beings. Test your knowledge regarding the health effects of pollution by taking this quiz.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, ...
Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and ...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes. ...
Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand ...
Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, ...
Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ...
Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to ...
Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in ...

Latest Diabetes News

Kick the Habit, Cut Your Diabetes Risk in Half

Kick the Habit, Cut Your Diabetes Risk in Half

Engaging in smoking also heightens the likelihood of complications associated with diabetes, including cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, and blindness.
Australian Guidelines Unveiled for Diabetes-Related Foot Disease Care

Australian Guidelines Unveiled for Diabetes-Related Foot Disease Care

Recently compiled guidelines originating in Australia for foot diseases related to diabetes have been consolidated.
India Secures Second Place in Global Diabetes Estimates

India Secures Second Place in Global Diabetes Estimates

Factors such as dining out, industrialization, migration to urban areas, and other elements contribute to the heightened susceptibility of Indians to diabetes.
Over 80% of Indians Diagnosed With Diabetes After Complications

Over 80% of Indians Diagnosed With Diabetes After Complications

World Diabetes Day: Worldwide, 72% of individuals diagnosed with diabetes discover their condition only after experiencing associated complications.
Apple Health Offers Pioneering Insights into Glucose Control

Apple Health Offers Pioneering Insights into Glucose Control

Apple's studies unveil insights on exercise's positive impact on glucose and challenges for diabetics, including menstrual cycle glucose management.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Diabetes and Air Pollution: A Dangerous Duo for Health Complications Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests