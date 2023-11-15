About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

How Insecticide Exposure Drops Sperm Concentration?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 15, 2023 at 2:05 PM
How Insecticide Exposure Drops Sperm Concentration?

Comprehensive systematic research spanning almost 50 years and 25 research finds a strong correlation between insecticide exposure such as organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates and reduced sperm concentration in adult men worldwide.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Quiz on Organophosphate Poisoning

Quiz on Organophosphate Poisoning


Introduction Organophosphates are harmful chemicals used in common products like medications, insecticides, or nerve agents. Ingestion, inhalation, or dermal contact with organophosphates are highly toxic. Sweating , vomiting , and bewilderment are among the common symptoms of its lethal effects. Increased usage of chemical insecticides in agriculture
Advertisement


This research was done by Melissa J. Perry, Sc.D., MHS, dean of the George Mason University College of Public Health, and a team of researchers including Lauren Ellis, MPH, doctoral student at Northeastern University. (1 Trusted Source
Adult Organophosphate and Carbamate Insecticide Exposure and Sperm Concentration: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of the Epidemiological Evidence

Go to source)

Unveiling Link Between Insecticide Exposure and Reduced Sperm Concentration

"Understanding how insecticides affect sperm concentration in humans is critical given their ubiquity in the environment and documented reproductive hazards. Insecticides are a concern for public health and all men, who are exposed primarily through the consumption of contaminated food and water," says Ellis.

The team reviewed nearly five decades of human evidence regarding the health impacts of exposure to two widely used insecticide classes, organophosphates, and N-methyl carbamates, and found consistent associations with lower sperm concentration, which warrants concern, particularly in light of observed downward trends in semen quality demonstrated by other studies.
Quiz on Male Infertility

Quiz on Male Infertility


Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples who are trying to conceive. In about 50% of these cases, male infertility is a major contributing factor. Many disorders and factors could contribute towards male infertility and treatment pattern may vary in several cases. However, in many instances treatment may also not work at all. Infertility may be attributed to testicular damage and thereby affect
Advertisement

"This review is the most comprehensive review to date, sizing up more than 25 years of research on male fertility and reproductive health. The evidence available has reached a point that we must take regulatory action to reduce insecticide exposure," says Dr. Perry, the senior author of the paper.

The research team systematically reviewed 25 human studies of occupational and environmental insecticide exposure conducted over the course of nearly 50 years. The study revealed consistent evidence of robust associations between insecticide exposure and lower sperm concentration.

Reference :
  1. Adult Organophosphate and Carbamate Insecticide Exposure and Sperm Concentration: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of the Epidemiological Evidence - (https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/EHP12678)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Genetics of Male Infertility

Genetics of Male Infertility


Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility
Advertisement

Organophosphorus Poisoning

Organophosphorus Poisoning


Organosphosphorus compounds are used as insecticides and chemical warfare. They are easily accessible, thus they are a commonly associated with suicides and accidental poisoning.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is ...
Premature Ejaculation

Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is ejaculation that occurs before either of the partners is ready for it.

Latest Men´s Health News

Dads' Mental Health Matters for Development of Child

Dads' Mental Health Matters for Development of Child

Impact of fathers' mental well-being on child development remains a relatively uncharted territory and is explored by a recent study.
Does Mobile Phone Use Impact Semen Quality in Young Men?

Does Mobile Phone Use Impact Semen Quality in Young Men?

When compared to infrequent users, regular mobile phone users among young males demonstrated a 21% drop in both total sperm count and sperm concentration.
Insights into Low Sperm Production in Men

Insights into Low Sperm Production in Men

In mice, altering a precise point resulted in its collapse, leading to infertility. This observation offers valuable insights into male human infertility
How Antidepressants for Men Affect IVF Success Rates?

How Antidepressants for Men Affect IVF Success Rates?

Regardless of antidepressant treatment, researchers found no difference in invitro fertilization (IVF) outcomes in males with anxiety and depression.
Do Doting Fathers Suffer Postpartum Depression?

Do Doting Fathers Suffer Postpartum Depression?

Postpartum depression, which is frequently ignored among fathers, can have adverse effects on maternal health.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

How Insecticide Exposure Drops Sperm Concentration? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests