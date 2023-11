How Insecticide Exposure Drops Sperm Concentration?

Comprehensive systematic research spanning almost 50 years and 25 research finds a strong correlation between insecticide exposure such as organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates and reduced sperm concentration in adult men worldwide.

Unveiling Link Between Insecticide Exposure and Reduced Sperm Concentration

The team reviewed nearly five decades of human evidence regarding the health impacts of exposure to two widely used insecticide classes, organophosphates, and N-methyl carbamates, and found consistent associations with lower sperm concentration, which warrants concern, particularly in light of observed downward trends in semen quality demonstrated by other studies.

"This review is the most comprehensive review to date, sizing up more than 25 years of research on



The research team systematically reviewed 25 human studies of occupational and environmental insecticide exposure conducted over the course of nearly 50 years. The study revealed consistent evidence of robust associations between insecticide exposure and lower sperm concentration.



