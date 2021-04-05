Deworming During Pregnancy can Lower Neonatal Mortality

‘Periodic deworming should be available to children and to all pregnant women in endemic countries. Deworming is not the only answer, however a permanent solution can only be obtained by a substantial improvement in access to sanitation.’

Researchers from Syracuse University, the World Health Organization, and SUNY Upstate measured the impact of deworming medicine during pregnancy on the subsequent risk of neonatal mortality and low birthweight.The study has been conducted on 95 Demographic Health Survey data collected on more than 800 000 births and the results are published on the current issue ofWhen women receive deworming medicine during pregnancy, we find two specific benefits for the baby: first, the risk of neonatal mortality (a baby's death within the first 4 weeks of life) decreases by an estimated 14%; second, the odds of low birthweight are an estimated 11% lower in countries with lower transmission of soil-transmitted helminths. These results vary somewhat by transmission rate across different countries.Given the low cost of deworming medicine and fundamental health advantages, these findings call for an increased global effort toward widescale distribution of deworming medicine for pregnant women. Global effort toward reducing STH infections is affordable, and the benefits far outweigh the program costs.A recent study has found that mothers receiving deworming treatment during pregnancy reduce by 14% the risk of their child dying within the first four weeks after birth. Another benefit is that treating pregnant women with anthelminthic medicines can avoid low birthweight.The study, conducted on 95 Demographic Health Survey datasets and collected on more than 800 000 births, utilized birth histories to measure the impact of routine deworming medicine during antenatal care on subsequent neonatal mortality and low birthweight for births between 1998 and 2018 in 56 lower income countries.said Bhavneet Walia of the Department of Public Health, Syracuse University, New York, USA.Routine deworming during antenatal care decreases risk of neonatal mortality and low birthweight: a retrospective cohort of survey data' (to hyperlink) authored by Syracuse University, the World Health Organization (WHO) and SUNY Upstate is published in the journal,The researchers matched births on the probability of receiving deworming during pregnancy. They then modelled birth outcomes with the matched group to estimate the effect of deworming during antenatal care after accounting for various risk factors. They also tested for effect modification of soil-transmitted helminth prevalence on the impact of deworming during antenatal care.said Dr Antonio Montresor, Medical Officer, WHO Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases.Adult worms live in the intestines where they produce thousands of eggs each day. In areas that lack adequate sanitation, these eggs contaminate the soil.Infections are widely distributed in tropical and subtropical areas, with the greatest numbers occurring in sub-Saharan Africa, the Americas, China and East Asia.The greatest number is found in sub-Saharan Africa, the Americas and Asia where reinfection is frequent in areas of high transmission.WHO coordinates shipment of donated medicines to countries requesting them. They are then distributed freely by national disease control programs during mass treatment campaigns.Periodic deworming should be available to children and to all pregnant women in endemic countries.Deworming is not the only answer, however. A permanent solution can only be obtained by a substantial improvement in access to sanitation - a process that is normally slow and expensive.Source: Eurekalert