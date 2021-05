Pulse Oximeters can Better Detect Covid-19 in Older Adults

‘Early interventions can help older adults avoid highly invasive procedures (i.e., intubation) and improve the allocation of scarce healthcare resources.’

The paper, published in said baseline temperatures are lower in older adults. A lower baseline temperature means a fever may be overlooked using the CDC's standard definition of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater."In fact," the paper says, "upwards of 30% of older adults with serious infections show mild or no fever."Other common signs of COVID may also be dismissed and attributed to aging, such as fatigue, body aches and loss of taste or smell.Additionally, some COVID-19 patients have no visible signs of having low oxygen levels, such as shortness of breath, yet have oxygen saturation below 90%. Such asymptomatic hypoxia can be associated with extremely poor outcomes.Van Son and Eti say inexpensive, portable pulse oximeters should be considered for wide use in COVID-19 screenings of older adults because the devices can detect changes in oxygen saturation without other indications of infection.they wrote.