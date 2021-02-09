by Shravanthi Vikram on  September 2, 2021 at 11:22 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Device to Treat Acne Developed
A smart device for personalized skin care was developed by a group of scientists at the McGill University by using the male diving beetle as inspiration. The tool collects and monitors the body fluids by sticking on the surface of the skin. This helps in accurate diagnosis and proper treatment for skin diseases and conditions like acne. The study was published in the journal Science Advances.

The non-invasive and traditional methods for skin care have various limitations like less accuracy, expensive, and hard to use. The chemicals used in the process can also cause skin damage and irritation.

The male diving beetles Hydaticus pacificus are aquatic insects with special adhesive hairs that attach to their mates underwater. The setae present in the forelegs of the male have a special suction cup which provides strong attachment on wet and irregular surfaces. Using this the scientists developed real time monitoring devices that attach to the skin irregular surface.


According to the scientists "Diving beetle-like miniaturized plungers with reversible, rapid biofluid capturing for machine learning-based care of skin disease".

Beetle-Inspired Device To Treat Acne

The device contains micro-sized artificial suction cups that monitor and collect body fluids while attached to the skin surface. It is embedded with fluid capturing hydrogels with cavities that monitor the pH levels. The hydrogel changes color when the pH level changes. A software has also been developed to quantify the pH level. This helps to provide personalized skin treatments and can be used as a biomarker for skin disease.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts
The state of your pillowcases may affect your acne. The pillowcase on which, you sleep might be the culprit of your failed beauty care regimen. Read this article to know how pillowcases can cause acne.
READ MORE
Acne
Acne vulgaris, popularly known as 'pimples' or 'zits' is a skin condition affecting most teenagers.
READ MORE
Top 10 Ways to Clear Acne
Living with acne can be tough, but not anymore. Here we bring you the 10 best ways to deal with acne.
READ MORE
Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials
Experience the bliss of vinotherapy - the power of grapes for a kissable skin.
READ MORE
Blackheads / Comedones
Blackheads or comedones are skin abrasions formed due to clogging of hair follicle with excess sebum. Learn more about its various treatment methods.
READ MORE
Foods That Can Make Skin Oily
Wrong food choices and poor skin care contribute to oily skin and acne. Avoiding foods that secrete excess oil and including nutritious food can improve the skin health.
READ MORE
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) or Acne Inversa is severe form of chronic acne of the sweat glands which produce a scent or odor and are located in the armpit, groin or ano-genital area. Although till recently there was no cure but some advances is helping science find a cure for it.
READ MORE
Rashes Symptom Evaluation
The lesions in rashes vary from small skin discolorations to large fluid-filled bullae.
READ MORE
Skin Disease
Skin diseases also known as dermatologic disorders are many in number and so are their causes. The common skin diseases or skin disorders are usually related to the epidermal layer of skin.
READ MORE
Ten Most Common Skin Disorders
Skin problems cause discomfort and embarrassment necessitating effective treatment. Here are 10 common skin disorders including acne, rosacea and skin cancer.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

AcneStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineSkin DiseaseRashes Symptom EvaluationExfoliateHidradenitis SuppurativaTop 10 Ways to Clear AcneBlackheads / ComedonesTen Most Common Skin DisordersFoods That Can Make Skin Oily