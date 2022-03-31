Depressive Symptoms Tie-up With Your Ability to Live a Fulfilling Life

Advertisement

A similar pattern between severity of depressive symptoms (i.e., low mood, loss of pleasure) and poor HRQL has been observed in healthy, general population samples, suggesting that the absence of a diagnosis of a physical or emotional condition does not necessarily imply good health.Studies have shown that the association between depressive symptoms and HRQL might be attributed to a shared genetic etiology.One method of exploring genetic etiology is the twin design, which estimates the extent to which genetic and environmental factors explain the variation in depressive symptoms.To explore more, a new study studied the phenotypic and aetiological relationship between depressive symptoms and HRQL and possible sex differences in a low-middle-income Sri Lankan population.The data for 3,948 participants came from the Colombo Twin and Singleton Follow-up Study. Using self-report measures of depressive symptoms and HRQL, researchers conducted analyses.The results showed that a nonshared environment accounted for the majority of variation in all the subscales of HRQL (ranging from 68 to 93%), alongside small genetic influences (ranging from 0 to 23%) and shared environmental influences (ranging from 0 to 28%).Depressive symptoms were significantly associated with lower HRQL scores. These correlations were mostly explained by overlapping nonshared environmental effects. For traits related to emotional functioning, substantial overlapping genetic influences were detected.This study confirmed previous findings of a negative association between depressive symptoms and HRQL. However, some etiological factors of HRQL differed from Western studies, particularly regarding the effects of shared environment.These findings also highlight the importance of cross-cultural research in understanding associations between psychological wellbeing and HRQL.Source: Medindia