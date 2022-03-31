About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Faking It: How Do Selfies Drive People to Seek Plastic Surgery?

by Dr Jayashree on March 31, 2022 at 11:26 PM
Font : A-A+

Faking It: How Do Selfies Drive People to Seek Plastic Surgery?

A smartphone "selfie" might start you thinking about rhinoplasty or other cosmetic surgery procedures. But that shot is not the true picture, as selfies introduce measurable distortions in the size and perception of facial features, reports a study published in the journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

Selfies and social media have contributed to a surge of interest in cosmetic plastic surgery procedures.

Advertisement


"There is a noted relationship between the increase in selfie photographs and an increase in rhinoplasty requests, particularly among younger patients", Dr. Amirlak and coauthors write.

Nose reshaping (rhinoplasty) is the most frequent cosmetic procedure, with more than 352,000 procedures performed in 2020, according to ASPS statistics.
Advertisement

The new study evaluated how selfies affect the appearance of facial features. Thirty volunteers sat for a series of three standard photographs.

Two photos were taken using a front-facing smartphone camera at distances of 12 and 18 inches - approximating the effects of taking a selfie with the elbow bent (12 inches) or at arm's length with the wrist bent (18 inches).

The third photo was taken using a digital single-lens reflex camera at a distance of five feet. Such standardized clinical photographs are an important part of the discussion of goals and expected outcomes between patients and plastic surgeons.

All photos were taken at the same sitting, under standard lighting conditions.

Later, researchers compared the measurement of facial landmarks (nose, lip, chin, and facial width) between the three photographs, to assess distortions introduced by simulated selfies.

The patients also completed a questionnaire rating their satisfaction with their appearance in the 12-inch selfies and clinical photographs.

The results showed significant distortions in the front-facing smartphone photos. On average, the nose appeared 6.4% longer on 12-inch selfies and 4.3% longer on 18-inch selfies, compared to the standard clinical photographs.

There was also a 12% decrease in the length of the chin on 12-inch selfies, leading to a substantial 17% increase in the ratio of the nose to chin length. Selfies also made the base of the nose appear wider, relative to the width of the face.

The selfie-induced distortions were also reflected by patient ratings of their facial appearance. Consistent with the clinical experience, the measured distortions were also readily apparent when the three photographs were viewed side by side.

Plastic surgeons raise concern that facial distortions on selfies and the influence of social media may affect mental health, particularly at a time of rising rates of teen suicide and depression.

This study further supports the concern that selfies can negatively affect perceived facial appearance. People need to increase awareness of how false perceptions of selfies may affect rhinoplasty requests, perceptions of self-image, and subsequent depression and anxiety.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery
Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery
Find out about the differences between plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery and how they can make a ...
Men Who Undergo Facial Plastic Surgery are More Attractive and Trustworthy
Men Who Undergo Facial Plastic Surgery are More Attractive and Trustworthy
Men who have undergone plastic surgery on their face are perceived to be more attractive, reliable, ...
Cosmetic Surgery- A Blessing in Disguise
Cosmetic Surgery- A Blessing in Disguise
Cosmetic surgery carries with it a risk of infections, pain, long recovery times; no guaranteed ......
‘Toe- Besity’ : A New Trend in Cosmetic Surgery
‘Toe- Besity’ : A New Trend in Cosmetic Surgery
Those with fat toes can now walk easy. With cosmetic surgeries for toe obesity on the rise, it now ....
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Daily Calorie Requirements Hearing Loss Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Accident and Trauma Care Find a Hospital Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects A-Z Drug Brands in India Sanatogen

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)