Faking It: How Do Selfies Drive People to Seek Plastic Surgery?

The new study evaluated how selfies affect the appearance of facial features. Thirty volunteers sat for a series of three standard photographs.Two photos were taken using a front-facing smartphone camera at distances of 12 and 18 inches - approximating the effects of taking a selfie with the elbow bent (12 inches) or at arm's length with the wrist bent (18 inches).The third photo was taken using a digital single-lens reflex camera at a distance of five feet. Such standardized clinical photographs are an important part of the discussion of goals and expected outcomes between patients and plastic surgeons.All photos were taken at the same sitting, under standard lighting conditions.Later, researchers compared the measurement of facial landmarks (nose, lip, chin, and facial width) between the three photographs, to assess distortions introduced by simulated selfies.The patients also completed a questionnaire rating their satisfaction with their appearance in the 12-inch selfies and clinical photographs.The results showed significant distortions in the front-facing smartphone photos.There was also a 12% decrease in the length of the chin on 12-inch selfies, leading to a substantial 17% increase in the ratio of the nose to chin length. Selfies also made the base of the nose appear wider, relative to the width of the face.The selfie-induced distortions were also reflected by patient ratings of their facial appearance. Consistent with the clinical experience, the measured distortions were also readily apparent when the three photographs were viewed side by side.Plastic surgeons raise concern that facial distortions on selfies and the influence of social media may affect mental health, particularly at a time of rising rates of teen suicide and depression.This study further supports the concern that selfies can negatively affect perceived facial appearance. People need to increase awareness of how false perceptions of selfies may affect rhinoplasty requests, perceptions of self-image, and subsequent depression and anxiety.Source: Medindia