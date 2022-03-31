Parental Changes may Contribute to Perfectionism

Perfectionism in college students are associated with rising parental expectations as per a study published by the American Psychological Association.
Parental expectations had a larger impact than parental criticism on self-oriented and other-oriented perfectionism, so parental expectations may be more damaging than parental criticism.
"Perfectionism contributes to many psychological conditions, including depression, anxiety, self-harm and eating disorders," says lead researcher Thomas Curran, PhD, an assistant professor of psychological and behavioral science at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
"Parental expectations have a high cost when they're perceived as excessive. Young people internalize those expectations and depend on them for their self-esteem. And when they fail to meet them, as they invariably will, they'll be critical of themselves for not matching up. To compensate, they strive to be perfect. These trends may help explain increasing mental health issues in young people and suggest this problem will only worsen in the future," says Curran.
The study thereby suggests that parents may help their children navigate societal pressures in a healthy way by teaching them that failure, or imperfection, is a normal and natural part of life, Curran said.
Source: Medindia