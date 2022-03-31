Parental Changes may Contribute to Perfectionism

Perfectionism in college students are associated with rising parental expectations as per a study published by the American Psychological Association.



Parental expectations had a larger impact than parental criticism on self-oriented and other-oriented perfectionism, so parental expectations may be more damaging than parental criticism.

‘Societal changes have fostered an increase in parental pressures over the past 30 years, with rising parental expectations linked with perfectionism in college students.’