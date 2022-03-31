List of Top 25 Happiest City Park Systems in the US

Advertisement

The research is the largest study of its kind—using massive amounts of data from social media—to quantify the mood boosting benefits on urban nature. It was published March 30 bysays University of Vermont scientist Taylor Ricketts.The study builds on the team's landmark San Francisco research, which used unlikely tools—Twitter posts and geolocation data—to create an effective method to quantify the happiness benefit that people get from nature.The new study expanded the focus to the 25 largest American cities by population. The team analyzed a whopping 1.5 million Twitter posts to measure differences in online sentiment, comparing tweets posted inside city parks to those posted elsewhere.Researchers found a powerful happiness benefit from city parks, which was present across all seasons, months, weeks, days, and times of the day—not just weekends and summer holidays.says lead author and recent UVM PhD student Aaron Schwartz, noting Twitter's reputation for 'doom-scrolling.'Given the findings, the researchers argue that urban nature should be protected, expanded, and made as accessible as possible. City parks are the primary source of nature for millions of people, they add.Researchers found that U.S. cities differed a lot in the size of the happiness benefit that their parks provided to users:Scientists were surprised by several top ranked cities in the study—including Indianapolis, Austin and Jacksonville—which have lower per capita funding levels for parks compared to some other cities on the list.While people wrote far happier tweets in parks—words like "beautiful," "fun," "enjoying," and "amazing"—these top ranked cities saw people write dramatically fewer negative words on Twitter in parks—such as "hate," "don't," and "not."A more powerful predictor of happiness than park funding per capita (which previous research by others had suggested would be key) was park size. The happiness benefit was highest in parks over 100 acres in area, followed by parks 1 to 10 acres in size.says UVM's Chris Danforth, a mathematics professor and Gund Fellow.the researchers write,This study brought together multiple UVM research groups, including the Gund Institute for Environment, Vermont Advanced Computing Center, The Spatial Analysis Lab, the MassMutual Center of Excellence in Complex Systems and Data Science, and the Hedonometer, an effort to measure global happiness using Twitter.Source: Eurekalert