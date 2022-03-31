About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

List of Top 25 Happiest City Park Systems in the US

by Hannah Joy on March 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM
Font : A-A+

List of Top 25 Happiest City Park Systems in the US

Nature impacts your happiness, such as living or walking in green spaces. Here's a list of the most happiest US city park systems.

That's the upshot of a major new study that measures the happiness effects of city parks in the 25 largest U.S. cities, from New York City to Los Angeles.

Advertisement


The happiness benefit of urban nature on users was so strong—the team of University of Vermont scientists discovered—it was roughly equivalent to the mood spike people experience on holidays like Thanksgiving or New Year's Day.

The research is the largest study of its kind—using massive amounts of data from social media—to quantify the mood boosting benefits on urban nature. It was published March 30 by PLOS One.
Advertisement

"These new findings underscore just how essential nature is for our mental and physical health," says University of Vermont scientist Taylor Ricketts. "These results are especially timely given our increased reliance on urban natural areas during the COVID pandemic."

New way to measure happiness

The study builds on the team's landmark San Francisco research, which used unlikely tools—Twitter posts and geolocation data—to create an effective method to quantify the happiness benefit that people get from nature.

The new study expanded the focus to the 25 largest American cities by population. The team analyzed a whopping 1.5 million Twitter posts to measure differences in online sentiment, comparing tweets posted inside city parks to those posted elsewhere.

The happiest place on Twitter? The great outdoors

Researchers found a powerful happiness benefit from city parks, which was present across all seasons, months, weeks, days, and times of the day—not just weekends and summer holidays.

"We understand the irony of using Twitter and technology to measure happiness from nature," says lead author and recent UVM PhD student Aaron Schwartz, noting Twitter's reputation for 'doom-scrolling.' "But our goal is to use technology for the greater good—to better understand the effect nature has on humans, which until now has been difficult to quantify in such large numbers."

Given the findings, the researchers argue that urban nature should be protected, expanded, and made as accessible as possible. City parks are the primary source of nature for millions of people, they add.

Whose parks make them happiest?

Researchers found that U.S. cities differed a lot in the size of the happiness benefit that their parks provided to users:
  • Indianapolis
  • Austin
  • Los Angeles
  • Jacksonville
  • Chicago
  • Dallas
  • Memphis
  • Denver
  • New York
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco
  • Philadelphia
  • Phoenix
  • San Jose
  • Detroit
  • Seattle
  • San Antonio
  • Houston
  • Fort Worth
  • Washington
  • Columbus
  • Charlotte
  • Boston
  • El Paso
  • Baltimore
Some surprises

Scientists were surprised by several top ranked cities in the study—including Indianapolis, Austin and Jacksonville—which have lower per capita funding levels for parks compared to some other cities on the list.

While people wrote far happier tweets in parks—words like "beautiful," "fun," "enjoying," and "amazing"—these top ranked cities saw people write dramatically fewer negative words on Twitter in parks—such as "hate," "don't," and "not."

A more powerful predictor of happiness than park funding per capita (which previous research by others had suggested would be key) was park size. The happiness benefit was highest in parks over 100 acres in area, followed by parks 1 to 10 acres in size.

"Being in nature offers restorative benefits not available for purchase in a store, or downloadable on a screen," says UVM's Chris Danforth, a mathematics professor and Gund Fellow. "However, not all parks appear to be equal when it comes to happiness. The ability to immerse yourself in a larger, greener natural areas had a greater effect than smaller paved city parks."

"One possible explanation," the researchers write, "is that larger parks provide greater opportunities for mental restoration and separation from the taxing environment of the city."

This study brought together multiple UVM research groups, including the Gund Institute for Environment, Vermont Advanced Computing Center, The Spatial Analysis Lab, the MassMutual Center of Excellence in Complex Systems and Data Science, and the Hedonometer, an effort to measure global happiness using Twitter.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Can Living Near Green Space Reduce Symptoms of PMS?
Can Living Near Green Space Reduce Symptoms of PMS?
Living near green spaces can lower symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) in women....
Living Near Green Spaces may Delay Your Menopause
Living Near Green Spaces may Delay Your Menopause
Does living near green spaces postpone the onset of menopause? Yes, menopause may get delayed ......
Living Near Green Spaces can Lower Obesity Risk in Women
Living Near Green Spaces can Lower Obesity Risk in Women
Go green to fight obesity: Staying in and around green spaces can help you lose weight. A new study ...
Green Spaces can Boost Your Health and Wellbeing
Green Spaces can Boost Your Health and Wellbeing
Go Green: Spending time in and around natural spaces (parks and forests) can boost your overall ......

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator Find a Hospital Vent Forte (Theophylline) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Blood Pressure Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Find a Doctor

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)