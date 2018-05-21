medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Depression, Anxiety Linked With Chronic Thyroid Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 21, 2018 at 12:26 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New research has discovered a strong association between depression, anxiety disorders and autoimmune thyroiditis (AIT), a chronic thyroid condition affecting approximately 10 percent of the population. Scientists at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) have now proven that special treatment could help many sufferers, especially women.
Depression, Anxiety Linked With Chronic Thyroid Disease
Depression, Anxiety Linked With Chronic Thyroid Disease

Depression and anxiety are among the most common psychiatric disorders across the globe. In 2016 more than 260,000 patients were admitted to hospital for treatment in Germany alone, according to statistics from the Federal Statistics Office. Together with Prof. Dr. Johannes Kornhuber, Chair of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at FAU, and scientists from the Psychiatric Clinic at the University of Bonn, Dr. Teja Wolfgang Grömer, medical practitioner in Bamberg and lecturer at the Chair of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, has now proven a strong link between depression and anxiety disorders and autoimmune thyroiditis. 'Over the years, I must have been consulted by several hundred people suffering from depression and anxiety,' reports the psychiatrist and former Max-Planck researcher. 'At the end of 2015 I noticed a marked connection between AIT and the other two conditions, especially in patients suffering from both.

After realising that more than one in two people diagnosed with anxiety and depression - and only in these cases, not other conditions - also tested positive for antibodies I decided to investigate the issue in more detail.' With the help of the co-authors and a student of psychology at the University of Bamberg, Eva-Maria Siegmann, Dr. Grömer drew up a systematic overview of the current state of research and calculated the strength of the connection on the basis of statistics. For his metastudy, Dr. Grömer combined 21 independent studies based on a total of 36,174 participants. 35,168 of the participants suffered from depression and 34,094 from anxiety.

Initial diagnosis of autoimmune thyroiditis

Dr Grömer stresses that 'most patients felt a sense of relief after receiving the diagnosis, as very often they had been left with no explanation for their symptoms.' Autoimmune thyroiditis leads to a lasting inflammation of the thyroid gland. Hormones from the thyroid influence the metabolism and cellular energy balance as well as perceived energy levels and the psyche. AIT leads to specific mental symptoms, including inner unrest, tension and exhaustion. People tend to fall ill between the ages of 30 and 50, with women being affected considerably more often than men. As the disease often first becomes apparent around the same time as the menopause and tends not to cause any pain, it is easy to miss the inflammation of the thyroid gland, or misdiagnose it as 'menopausal symptoms' or depression or anxiety alone.

Widespread

The fact is that calculations have shown that patients with AIT are 3.5 times more likely to suffer from depression, or 2.3 times more likely to suffer from anxiety. Dr. Grömer gives a detailed description of the disease in his article. The article gives a description based on thorough research of the relevant literature showing how if doctors recognise the links between the disorders they can prescribe a special treatment and use antidepressants that do not affect patients' weight and the trace element selenium from an early stage. Ensuring that patients are well informed is crucial. Dr. Grömer therefore recommends screening all patients diagnosed with depression and anxiety for AIT, determining which antibodies they have. In addition, in future psychiatric research on depression or anxiety, AIT sufferers should be recognised as a separate group in order to cast more light on the connections.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Hashimoto's thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid causing hypothyroidism. Synthetic hormone levothyroxine is an effective lifelong oral drug.

Quiz on Depression

Quiz on Depression

The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this ...

Anxiety Screening Test

Anxiety Screening Test

Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.

Top 7 Foods to Boost Thyroid Health

Top 7 Foods to Boost Thyroid Health

The thyroid gland controls metabolism and eating foods like eggs, seaweed and whole grains is an ideal way to keep the thyroid healthy and improve hormone production

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland makes excessive thyroid hormone. Grave’s disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism

Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain, stiffness and cramping of muscles are some of the symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Iodine Deficiency Disorder

Iodine Deficiency Disorder

To control IDD, the ‘National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)’ was launched which was later renamed as the ‘National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Program (NIDDCP)’.

More News on:

Anxiety Disorder Iodine Deficiency Disorder Hyperthyroidism Hypothyroidism Agoraphobia Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Thyroid Hyperventilation Bereavement 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to ...

 Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron (a fixed antiemetic combination) injection was approved by FDA in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...