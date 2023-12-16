About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Denmark Heightens Risk of Bird Flu

by Colleen Fleiss on December 16, 2023 at 8:53 PM
The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (DVFA) has raised the alert level for avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, from medium to high, marking a substantial increase in the perceived threat.

DVFA Mandates Shelter for Poultry Amidst Rising Bird Flu Threat

All poultry, including chickens, ducks and turkeys, must either be kept indoors or in covered enclosures to prevent contact with wild birds, which are the primary carriers of the virus, the DVFA said in a press release.

"It is crucial to minimize the interaction between domestic and wild birds. Owners must ensure feed and water troughs are covered and that surfaces and rainwater accessible to poultry are not contaminated with droppings from wild birds."

Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
The DVFA has also instituted a nationwide ban on animal fairs and gatherings involving poultry and captive birds.While the DVFA reassures the public that the risk of transmission to humans remains low, they acknowledge in the press release that in rare instances, the disease can spread to humans who have close contact with infected birds.

Source: IANS
