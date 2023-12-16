Denmark Heightens Risk of Bird Flu

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (DVFA) has raised the alert level for avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, from medium to high, marking a substantial increase in the perceived threat.
DVFA Mandates Shelter for Poultry Amidst Rising Bird Flu ThreatAll poultry, including chickens, ducks and turkeys, must either be kept indoors or in covered enclosures to prevent contact with wild birds, which are the primary carriers of the virus, the DVFA said in a press release.
"It is crucial to minimize the interaction between domestic and wild birds. Owners must ensure feed and water troughs are covered and that surfaces and rainwater accessible to poultry are not contaminated with droppings from wild birds."
‘As per the DVFA, the decision, effective December 18, is a response to the rising instances of bird flu among wild birds in Denmark as well as a surge in outbreaks among domestic poultry flocks. #birdflu #avianinfluenza’
The DVFA has also instituted a nationwide ban on animal fairs and gatherings involving poultry and captive birds.While the DVFA reassures the public that the risk of transmission to humans remains low, they acknowledge in the press release that in rare instances, the disease can spread to humans who have close contact with infected birds.
