Medindia
Medindia
Flu Season Toll: Over 2,300 Deaths Recorded in the US

by Colleen Fleiss on December 16, 2023 at 9:25 PM
Thus far in the US this season, there have been a minimum of 3.7 million reported illnesses, 38,000 hospital admissions, and 2,300 fatalities attributed to the flu, stated estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity is elevated in most parts of the country, with the southeast, south-central, and west coast areas of the country reporting the highest levels of activity, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC weekly review. The number of weekly flu hospital admissions continued to increase.

Influenza: New Insights

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It manifests with a range of symptoms, from mild to severe, including fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, and sometimes vomiting or diarrhea.

Each year, seasonal flu outbreaks affect millions worldwide, with the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with underlying health conditions facing higher risks of complications.

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, making preventive measures like vaccination, proper hand hygiene, and staying home when sick crucial in curbing its transmission.

Source: IANS
