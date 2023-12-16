Mental Health Tops Disease Burden in Australia

In 2023, mental health issues, encompassing substance abuse disorders, contributed to 15% of all disease burdens. This positioned them as the second-largest group causing illness and premature death, following closely behind cancer at 17%.



The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) published its annual Australian Burden of Disease Study for 2023, estimating the number of years of healthy life Australians lost to living with poor health and dying prematurely, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rising Non-Fatal Disease Burden: A Challenge to Australia's Health Landscape

However, non-fatal disease burden has increased by 6.3 percent in the same period."Australians are, on average, living longer and spending more years in full health," AIHW spokesperson Michelle Gourley said in a media release."However, years lived in ill health are also growing, resulting in little change in the proportion of life spent in full health and contributing to growing demands on the health system and other services."