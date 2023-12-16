About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Mental Health Tops Disease Burden in Australia

by Colleen Fleiss on December 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM
Mental Health Tops Disease Burden in Australia

In 2023, mental health issues, encompassing substance abuse disorders, contributed to 15% of all disease burdens. This positioned them as the second-largest group causing illness and premature death, following closely behind cancer at 17%.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) published its annual Australian Burden of Disease Study for 2023, estimating the number of years of healthy life Australians lost to living with poor health and dying prematurely, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rising Non-Fatal Disease Burden: A Challenge to Australia's Health Landscape

However, non-fatal disease burden has increased by 6.3 percent in the same period."Australians are, on average, living longer and spending more years in full health," AIHW spokesperson Michelle Gourley said in a media release."However, years lived in ill health are also growing, resulting in little change in the proportion of life spent in full health and contributing to growing demands on the health system and other services."

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression Symptom Evaluation


Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.
Advertisement


Over 91 percent of the healthy years of life lost to cancer was due to premature death, the report said. By comparison, the disease burden from mental health conditions and substance abuse was 1.7 percent fatal and 98.3 percent non-fatal. Since 2003 disease burden due to anxiety disorders has increased by 33 percent, the report said.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress

Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress


Valuable tips to keep yourself cool in adverse situations
Advertisement

Quiz on Bipolar Disorder

Quiz on Bipolar Disorder


Bipolar disorder has been rated among the more common disability-inducing conditions. It reduces the working capacity of an individual and adds to the medical and economic burden all over the world. Test your knowledge on bipolar disorders by taking this quiz.
Advertisement
Brilliant Human Brain - Animation

Brilliant Human Brain - Animation


The most amazing and complex organ in the entire universe, the human brain continues to remain an enigma.
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop ...
Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health

Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health

Romantic movies can affect a child''s mental health both positively and negatively and therefore, creating a ...
Emotional Healing

Emotional Healing

Emotional healing is the ability to take proper control of painful thoughts, feelings and emotions. Healing ...
Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin ...
Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with ...
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental ...
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health

Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health

Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a sibling, or a ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental ...

Latest Mental Health News

Maternal Inflammation's Impact on Childhood Mental Health

Maternal Inflammation's Impact on Childhood Mental Health

Maternal inflammation during pregnancy is potentially connected to mental ailments in children.
Smartphone Overuse in Adolescents Impacts Mental Health

Smartphone Overuse in Adolescents Impacts Mental Health

Teens using smartphones for more than 4 hours per day had adverse mental health issues than those who used them for fewer hours a day.
New Suicide Crisis Helpline in Canada

New Suicide Crisis Helpline in Canada

The Canadian government has launched 988, a new three-digit suicide crisis helpline to provide suicide prevention support.
Pickling Positivity: Lactobacillus Guards Against Anxiety, Depression

Pickling Positivity: Lactobacillus Guards Against Anxiety, Depression

Lactobacillus unveils new avenues for therapies targeting anxiety, depression, and various mental health conditions.
Can Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Therapy Alter Brain Activity?

Can Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Therapy Alter Brain Activity?

Neuroimaging exposes alterations in connectivity among individuals dealing with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), stated study.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Mental Health Tops Disease Burden in Australia Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests