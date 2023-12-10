About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Gene-Edited Chickens Hold the Key to Combat Bird Flu

by Colleen Fleiss on October 12, 2023 at 4:17 AM
Gene-Edited Chickens Hold the Key to Combat Bird Flu

British researchers have effectively employed gene editing methods to restrict the transmission of bird flu within chicken populations. Their findings, featured in the journal Nature Communications, demonstrate the successful breeding of chickens with precise alterations to the ANP32A gene (1 Trusted Source
Creating resistance to avian influenza infection through genome editing of the ANP32 gene family

Go to source).

Gene-Edited Chickens Prove Resilient Against Bird Flu

Bird flu is a major global threat, with a devastating impact in both farmed and wild bird populations. During an infection, influenza viruses hijack the ANP32A protein to help replicate themselves. But when the gene-edited birds were exposed to a normal dose of virus (the H9N2 strain of avian influenza), 9 out of 10 birds remained uninfected and there was no spread to other chickens.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Bird Flu

Bird Flu


Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
Advertisement


When the birds were exposed to an artificially high dose of virus, only half of them became infected. The single gene edit also provided some protection against transmission, with a much lower amount of virus in infected gene-edited birds compared to non-edited birds.

In addition, the edit also helped to limit onward spread of the virus to just one of four non-edited chickens placed in the same incubator. There was no transmission to gene-edited birds."Bird flu is a great threat to bird populations. Vaccination against the virus poses a number of challenges, with significant practical and cost issues associated with vaccine deployment," said principal investigator Professor Mike McGrew, from the University of Edinburgh's Roslin Institute.
Quiz on Common Cold

Quiz on Common Cold


A person afflicted with the common cold is most infectious three days after the start of infection. Find out more about the malady and about some simple home remedies to counter the problem from this quiz on cold.
Advertisement

"Our work shows that stopping the spread of avian influenza in chickens will need several simultaneous genetic changes," he added.

However, the team, including from the Imperial College London, have been able to restrict, but not completely block, the avian influenza virus from infecting the birds by precisely altering a small section of their DNA.The modified birds showed no signs that the change had any impact on the animals' health or well-being. Analysis revealed that in the edited birds, the virus adapted to enlist the support of two related proteins to replicate -- ANP32B and ANP32E. Following lab tests, the researchers found some of the mutations may enable the virus to utilize the human version of ANP32, but replication remained low in cell cultures from the human airway.

While the findings are encouraging, further gene edits would be needed to produce chickens which cannot be infected by bird flu, the researchers said. "Although we haven't yet got the perfect combination of gene edits to take this approach into the field, the results have told us a lot about how influenza virus functions inside the infected cell and how to slow its replication," said Professor Wendy Barclay, Head of the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial.

The findings demonstrate that a single gene edit is not robust enough to produce resistant chickens. To prevent the emergence of viruses able to adapt to the single edit, the team next used a triple edit to target additional proteins (ANP32A, ANP32B and ANP32E) in lab-grown chicken cells, the team said. In cell cultures in the lab, growth of the virus was successfully blocked in cells with edits to all three genes. In future, researchers hope to develop chickens with this triple edit, but no birds have been produced at this stage.

Reference :
  1. Creating resistance to avian influenza infection through genome editing of the ANP32 gene family - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-41476-3)
Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Mutational Changes in Bird Flu Virus Signal Potential Pandemic

Mutational Changes in Bird Flu Virus Signal Potential Pandemic


The study reports documented cases of A (H3N8) avian influenza viruses crossing species boundaries and affecting a range of mammals, including dogs and horses.
Advertisement

Genetic Change Boosts Bird Flu Severity

Genetic Change Boosts Bird Flu Severity


Researchers monitored the continuing avian flu pandemic to gauge its evolving risk to both humans and birds.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Swine Flu

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from ...

Latest Bird Flu News

Mutational Changes in Bird Flu Virus Signal Potential Pandemic

Mutational Changes in Bird Flu Virus Signal Potential Pandemic

The study reports documented cases of A (H3N8) avian influenza viruses crossing species boundaries and affecting a range of mammals, including dogs and horses.
Genetic Change Boosts Bird Flu Severity

Genetic Change Boosts Bird Flu Severity

Researchers monitored the continuing avian flu pandemic to gauge its evolving risk to both humans and birds.
Bird Flu in Brazil: 6-month Health Emergency Declared

Bird Flu in Brazil: 6-month Health Emergency Declared

Bird flu in Brazil: Authorities are watching if the bird flu virus H5N1 is mutating into a form which can spread amongst humans.
New Mutation in Bird Flu Virus: An Emerging Threat to Human Health

New Mutation in Bird Flu Virus: An Emerging Threat to Human Health

Bird flu outbreak: New mutation in avian influenza virus (H5N1) could be the next human pandemic, warn health experts.
First Death from Avian Influenza Virus Reported

First Death from Avian Influenza Virus Reported

Exposure to live or dead poultry contaminated with avian influenza A virus results in the increase of human cases of avian influenza infection.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Gene-Edited Chickens Hold the Key to Combat Bird Flu Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests