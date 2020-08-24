Deep Chest Compressions During Cardiac Arrest Prevent Brain Damage

Ask a bystander to call emergency services and find an AED.

Start deep chest compressions immediately.

Do not delay CPR by trying to find a pulse.

This study examined the impact of this advice on neurological outcomes in survivors of cardiac arrest. It also assessed the rate of CPR-related injuries and their association with prognosis.The study limited participation to comatose survivors of cardiac arrest, since they would have received prolonged resuscitation. In contrast, survivors who regain consciousness have generally received an immediate electric shock and brief chest compressions to restore circulation.said Dr. Marco Clement.In 2006 to 2020, the study enrolled consecutive patients admitted to an acute cardiac care unit after a cardiac arrest in hospital or in the community.Patients were divided into three groups corresponding to updates of the CPR guidelines: 2006-2010, 2011-2015, and 2016-2020.The study included 510 patients who survived cardiac arrest and were admitted to hospital while unconscious.The average age was 63 years and 81% were men. CPR by lay bystanders and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) progressively increased over the study period.After 2010, there was a higher proportion of CPR-related injuries: 12.7% in 2006-2010, 23.5% in 2011-2015, 22.7% in 2016-2020 (p=0.02). Just over half of patients survived and were discharged from the hospital (51.6%).Brain performance at three months significantly increased over the course of the study (i.e. it was highest in the 2016-2020 group).Patients with CPR-related injuries were more likely to have better brain performance. Nearly two-thirds (65.1%) of patients with injuries had high brain function compared to 43.2% without injuries (p<0.01). The most common injuries were rib or sternal fractures.said Dr. Marco Clement.She noted that lay people have been reluctant to do CPR during the COVID-19 pandemic due to fear of infection.She said:How to improve survival and prevent brain damage from cardiac arrestSource: Eurekalert