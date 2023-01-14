About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Decline in Measles Vaccination Rates Among Kindergarteners

by Colleen Fleiss on January 14, 2023 at 9:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Decline in Measles Vaccination Rates Among Kindergarteners

In the United States, nearly 250,000 US children who entered kindergarten in fall 2021 are potentially not protected against measles, stated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Besides measles vaccination, the rate also continued decline in immunization for three other childhood vaccines that prevent diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTaP), polio and chickenpox among kindergartners in 2021.

Measles Vaccines for Children

Despite widespread return to in-person learning, COVID-19-related disruptions continued to affect vaccination coverage and assessment for the 2021-2022 school year, preventing a return to pre-pandemic coverage, according to the CDC.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Measles

Measles


Measles is a viral infection with symptoms of fever,and rashes. Measles is prevented by vaccination and staying away from the infected individuals.
Advertisement


Increasing follow-up with undervaccinated students to reduce the impact of disruptions on vaccination coverage can help protect students from vaccine-preventable diseases, said the CDC.

Source: IANS
Test Your Knowledge on Measles

Test Your Knowledge on Measles


Measles, also known as morbilli or rubeola or red measles, is a highly contagious, rash-causing infection belonging to paramyxovirus family. It also causes upper respiratory symptoms and fever. Efforts are being made to eradicate measles from the world. Test your knowledge on measles by taking this quiz.
Advertisement
Immunization

Immunization


Protect your child from various deadly diseases by giving the vaccinations at the right age. This tool helps you schedule the vaccinations of your child.
Advertisement
Can Flu and Measles Vaccines Help Combat the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Can Flu and Measles Vaccines Help Combat the COVID-19 Pandemic?


Many unrelated vaccines like flu and measles may help in reducing the burden of the pandemic through their generalized immune-boosting properties.
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Rashes Symptom Evaluation

Rashes Symptom Evaluation

The lesions in rashes vary from small skin discolorations to large fluid-filled bullae.
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate ...
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Decline in Measles Vaccination Rates Among Kindergarteners Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests