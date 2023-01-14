About Careers MedBlog Contact us
COVID-19 in China: Cases Touch 900 Million

by Colleen Fleiss on January 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM
In China around 900 million people have been infected with coronavirus, according to a study by Peking University, media reports said.

The report estimates that 64 percent of the country's population has the virus, BBC said.

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression


Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage mental health and well-being during the pandemic.
It ranks Gansu province, where 91 percent of the people are reported to be infected, at the top, followed by Yunnan (84 percent) and and Qinghai (80 percent).

The peak of China's COVID-19 wave is expected to last two to three months, added Zeng Guang, ex-head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are travelling to their hometowns - many for the first time since the pandemic began - ahead of the lunar new year on January 23.
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)

Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)


Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
China has stopped providing daily COVID-19 statistics since abandoning zero COVID-19.

COVID-19 Cases On the Rise in China

But hospitals in big cities - where healthcare facilities are better and more easily accessible - have become crowded with COVID-19 patients as the virus has spread through the country, BBC reported.

At an event earlier this month, Zeng said it was "time to focus on the rural areas", in remarks reported in the Caixin news outlet.

Many elderly, sick and disabled in the countryside were already being left behind in terms of COVID-19 treatment, he added.

However government officials say many provinces and cities have passed the peak of infections.

The Lunar New Year holidays in China, which officially start from January 21, involves the world's largest annual migration of people, BBC reported.

Some two billion trips are expected to be made in total and tens of millions of people have already traveled.

Source: IANS
Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19


Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic

Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic


It is normal to feel sad or stressed during a crisis or pandemic. Here are tops ways to cope with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic.
