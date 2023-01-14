Simple Letters Promote Better-informed Opioid Prescribing

Advertisement

Sacarny and co-authors analyzed the effects of the letters using de-identified data from the PMP. The data included all opioid, benzodiazepine, and gabapentinoid prescriptions dispensed throughout Minnesota, as well as all PMP account records and searches.The researchers found that letters mentioning the mandate to check the PMP successfully increased engagement with the program. PMP search rates rose by 9 percent, and the effect persisted at least 8 months. The letters also encouraged clinicians to make PMP accounts, a prerequisite for searching. Effects were similar for the combined letters, which mentioned the mandate and also included prescribing information."The enduring impacts suggest that the letters encouraged engagement among clinicians who would not have otherwise created PMP accounts or searched the PMP. This finding is noteworthy because account creation is an important barrier to PMP use," noted Mireille Jacobson, PhD, the study's last author and associate professor of Gerontology at the University of Southern California.The researchers note that other state PMPs or healthcare organizations could easily send similar letters as a part of a cost-effective evidence-based strategy to promote safer prescribing. Because the mandate letters contain no protected health information, they could also be sent over e-mail, further lowering the intervention cost.The researchers detected no effects of the information letters, which did not focus on the new mandate to check the PMP. None of the letters led to detectable changes in prescribing."While the letters did not make a detectable difference in prescribing, we still think these results are encouraging," noted Sacarny. "Letters focusing on the mandate successfully promoted PMP engagement through searching and account-holding, which meant clinicians had better access to key patient data as they decided on treatment."The study's co-authors are Tatyana Avilova of the University of Tokyo, David Powell of the RAND Corporation, Ian Williamson and Weston Merrick of Minnesota Management and Budget, and Mireille Jacobson of the University of Southern California.The study was supported by the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab and the National Institute for Health Care Management.Source: Eurekalert