About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Simple Letters Promote Better-informed Opioid Prescribing

by Colleen Fleiss on January 14, 2023 at 6:33 PM
Font : A-A+

Simple Letters Promote Better-informed Opioid Prescribing

Increased use of state prescription monitoring programs (PMPs), which track all prescriptions of opioids with benzodiazepines or gabapentinoids could help clinicians avoid risky prescribing and safeguard their patients' health.

The study, which aimed to encourage clinicians to check on patients in a state database before prescribing them opioids, reported significant and durable gains toward this goal. The research will be published in the January issue of the journal Health Affairs.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse


Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.
Advertisement


Information Letters Encourage Clinicians Prescribe Opioids More Safely

To run the trial, the researchers partnered with the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy, which administers the PMP, and Minnesota Management and Budget Agency, which promotes the use of high-quality evidence to improve state decision-making. They enrolled 12,000 clinicians who prescribed opioids with benzodiazepines or opioids with gabapentinoids. The clinicians were then randomly assigned to a control group or to receive one of three types of letters: mandate letters focusing a new state requirement to check the PMP before prescribing opioids, information letters about their patients prescribed opioids with benzodiazepines or gabapentinoids, or combined letters that included both messages. The letters were sent in spring 2021.

Sacarny and co-authors analyzed the effects of the letters using de-identified data from the PMP. The data included all opioid, benzodiazepine, and gabapentinoid prescriptions dispensed throughout Minnesota, as well as all PMP account records and searches.
How to Make Prescription Drugs Affordable?

How to Make Prescription Drugs Affordable?


Price capping for prescription drugs in America based on International Reference Pricing demonstrated high magnitude of savings.
Advertisement

The researchers found that letters mentioning the mandate to check the PMP successfully increased engagement with the program. PMP search rates rose by 9 percent, and the effect persisted at least 8 months. The letters also encouraged clinicians to make PMP accounts, a prerequisite for searching. Effects were similar for the combined letters, which mentioned the mandate and also included prescribing information.

"The enduring impacts suggest that the letters encouraged engagement among clinicians who would not have otherwise created PMP accounts or searched the PMP. This finding is noteworthy because account creation is an important barrier to PMP use," noted Mireille Jacobson, PhD, the study's last author and associate professor of Gerontology at the University of Southern California.

The researchers note that other state PMPs or healthcare organizations could easily send similar letters as a part of a cost-effective evidence-based strategy to promote safer prescribing. Because the mandate letters contain no protected health information, they could also be sent over e-mail, further lowering the intervention cost.

The researchers detected no effects of the information letters, which did not focus on the new mandate to check the PMP. None of the letters led to detectable changes in prescribing.

"While the letters did not make a detectable difference in prescribing, we still think these results are encouraging," noted Sacarny. "Letters focusing on the mandate successfully promoted PMP engagement through searching and account-holding, which meant clinicians had better access to key patient data as they decided on treatment."

The study's co-authors are Tatyana Avilova of the University of Tokyo, David Powell of the RAND Corporation, Ian Williamson and Weston Merrick of Minnesota Management and Budget, and Mireille Jacobson of the University of Southern California.

The study was supported by the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab and the National Institute for Health Care Management.

Source: Eurekalert
When Given the Chance to Pay Less, Patients Choose Cheaper Prescription Drugs

When Given the Chance to Pay Less, Patients Choose Cheaper Prescription Drugs


Reference pricing is effective at encouraging patients to spend significantly less on prescription drugs by choosing cheaper drugs over name brand options.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with ...
Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance ...
Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no ...
Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Simple Letters Promote Better-informed Opioid Prescribing Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests