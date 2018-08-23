medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Daily Use of E-cigarettes Doubles Your Heart Attack Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 23, 2018 at 11:08 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Daily e-cigarette users are twice as likely to develop a heart attack, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
Daily Use of E-cigarettes Doubles Your Heart Attack Risk
Daily Use of E-cigarettes Doubles Your Heart Attack Risk

Use of e-cigarettes every day can nearly double the odds of a heart attack, according to a new analysis of a survey of nearly 70,000 people, led by researchers at UC San Francisco.

The research also found that dual use of e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes -- the most common use pattern among e-cigarette users -- appears to be more dangerous than using either product alone. The study found that the risks compound, so that daily use of both e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes raises the heart attack risk five-fold when compared to people who don't use either product.

This is the first study to examine the relationship between e-cigarette use and heart attacks and begins to fill the understanding of the effects of e-cigarettes on long-term health. The data were first presented in February in Baltimore at the 2018 annual meeting of the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco.

"Most adults who use e-cigarettes continue to smoke cigarettes," said senior author Stanton Glantz, Ph.D., a UCSF professor of medicine and director of the UCSF Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education.

"While people may think they are reducing their health risks, we found that the heart attack risk of e-cigarettes adds to the risk of smoking cigarettes," Glantz said.

"Using both products at the same time is worse than using either one separately. Someone who continues to smoke daily while using e-cigarettes daily increases the odds of a heart attack by a factor of five."

But the research also reported some good news if smokers quit:
"The risk of heart attack starts to drop immediately after you stop smoking," said Glantz. "Our results suggest the same is true when they stop using e-cigarettes."

Electronic cigarettes typically deliver an aerosol of nicotine and other flavors by heating a liquid and are promoted as a safer alternative to conventional cigarettes, which generate the nicotine aerosol by burning tobacco.

While e-cigarettes deliver lower levels of carcinogens than conventional cigarettes, they deliver both ultrafine particles -- which are 1/50 to 1/100 the size of a human hair -- and other toxins that have been linked to increased cardiovascular and non-cancer lung disease risks.

The new analysis involved 69,452 people who were interviewed through National Health Interview Surveys in 2014 and 2016, a cross-sectional study in which in-person interviewers asked participants whether they had ever used e-cigarettes and/or cigarettes and whether they had ever been told by a doctor or other health professional that they had had a heart attack.

Among the 9,352 current and former e-cigarette users, 333 (3.6 percent) had experienced a heart attack at some point, with the highest percentage (6.1 percent) among those who used e-cigarettes daily. In the analysis, a quarter of the 2,259 people who currently used e-cigarettes were former smokers of conventional cigarettes, and about 66 percent of current e-cigarette users were also current cigarette smokers.

The researchers found that the total odds of having a heart attack were about the same for those who continued to smoke cigarettes daily as those who switched to daily e-cigarette use. For those who used both products daily, the odds of having had a heart attack were 4.6 times that of people who had never used either product.

The authors also said that while there was a "lasting effect" associated with being a former smoker, there was not a significant increase in myocardial infarction risk for former or (sometimes) e-cigarette users. They proposed that the risks of e-cigarette use may dissipate rapidly when someone stops using them, that some people briefly experiment with e-cigarettes and stop using them before any lasting damage is done, or that e-cigarettes have not been available long enough to cause permanent damage to the cardiovascular system.

"The only way to substantially reduce the risk of a heart attack is to stop using tobacco," Glantz said.

The authors noted that it was not known whether the heart attacks occurred relative to e-cigarette use and that some of the heart attacks that subjects reported are likely to have occurred before e-cigarettes became available in the U.S. (around 2009), which would lead them to underestimate the effects of e-cigarettes on heart attack risk.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Related Links

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.

E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit

E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit

Switching to vaping or e-cigarettes may help smokers to eventually quit the habit and stay that way longterm according to recent study.

E-cigarette Flavorings Damage Your Heart and Blood Vessels

E-cigarette Flavorings Damage Your Heart and Blood Vessels

E-cigarette flavorings can damage blood vessels and can lead to the risk of developing heart disease. Also, these flavored tobacco products are a major driving force among youth to start experimenting.

Beware: E-cigarettes can be as Harmful as Cigarettes

Beware: E-cigarettes can be as Harmful as Cigarettes

Long-term use of e-cigarettes containing nicotine is associated with an increased cardiovascular risk.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Chest Pain

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Chest Pain Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Stress and the Gender Divide Heart Attack Facts Heart Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Healthy Heart 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of ...

 Osteolysis

Osteolysis

Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by ...

 Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran injection, recently approved by FDA to treat polyneuropathy, a disease that causes ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive