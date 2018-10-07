medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Beware: E-cigarettes can be as Harmful as Cigarettes

by Hannah Joy on  July 10, 2018 at 2:10 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

E-cigarettes containing nicotine have a significant impact on vascular functions, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, reveals a new study.
Beware: E-cigarettes can be as Harmful as Cigarettes
Beware: E-cigarettes can be as Harmful as Cigarettes

Research published in the SAGE journal, Vascular Medicine, has brought new research to light on the significant health risks of e-cigarettes with nicotine.

The study revealed that smokers of e-cigarettes experienced the same, if not higher level of cardiovascular elevation for prolonged periods after smoking the e-cigarette.

The findings have significant implications for our understanding of the use of e-cigarettes on long-term cardiovascular risk.

Conducted by Franzen et al., results were obtained by monitoring participant's vitals during and after they had smoked a cigarette, e-cigarette, or nicotine-free e-cigarette.The smoking lasted for one cigarette, at least 5 minutes, and the vaping lasted for one session for 5 minutes. Vitals were monitored for 2 hours from when smoking commenced.

Scientists found that using e-cigarettes and cigarettes, in comparison to nicotine-free e-cigarettes, had the same significant impact on vitals, with participant's blood pressure and heart rate being affected.

Peripheral systolic blood pressure was raised significantly for 45 minutes after using an e-cigarette and 15 minutes after smoking a cigarette. Heart rate also remained elevated for 45 minutes for e-cigarettes, with the increase being higher than 8 percent for the first 30 minutes.

In comparison, traditional cigarettes only raised heart rate for 30 minutes and there was again no change when using nicotine-free e-cigarettes. Franzen et al. use this data to state that the e-cigarettes can be as dangerous as cigarettes, simply concluding that:

"The increased parameters within the nicotine containing devices might be a link to an increased cardiovascular risk which is well known for cigarettes."

As one of the first trials studying blood pressure and heart rate elevation in relation to e-cigarette use, the authors emphasized the need for further studies in the area, stating:

"Future trials should focus on chronic effects of vaping nicotine-containing or nicotine free liquids on peripheral and central blood pressures as well as on arterial stiffness. Since no endothelial dysfunction nor gender differences were described for three different arms in literature, it would be important for future trials to address these items."

Along with highlighting further areas of discussion the study has provided clear evidence of the potential cardiovascular issues from acute e-cigarette use and diminishes the common thought that e-cigarettes are a lower risk than tobacco products.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.

India Plans on Placing a Ban On E-cigarettes

India Plans on Placing a Ban On E-cigarettes

E-cigarettes might get banned in India. Experts in India are not in favor of the e-cigarettes use, as it can cause cancer, but the global experts are embracing the same issue by regulating the use and not banning it.

Switching to E-cigarettes Can Increase Life Span Of Smokers

Switching to E-cigarettes Can Increase Life Span Of Smokers

Smokers who start to use vaping can increase their chances of a prolonged life.

Formaldehyde in E-cigarettes, a Major Concern

Formaldehyde in E-cigarettes, a Major Concern

Study shows that the formaldehyde risk in e-cigarettes is more than previously thought.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Perimenopause

Perimenopause

Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this ...

 Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes

Bulging Eyes is the abnormal protrusion or sticking out of one or both eyeballs from the eye ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Football for men or women promotes aerobic fitness to improve heart health and offers great health ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...