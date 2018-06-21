E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit

Highlights:
- Switching to vaping or e-cigarettes can help even persons addicted
to smoking and those who were not planning to quit, kick the habit
permanently
- Quitting smoking improves a person's overall health and adds
several years to life
- Smoking harms almost every organ in the body and nearly 1 out of
every five deaths in the US is related to smoking
Using e-cigarettes or electronic
cigarettes, otherwise called vaping can help even hardened smokers kick the
habit and remain so longterm according to a recent study conducted by scientists
from the University of East Anglia. This research was funded by Cancer Research
UK.
Aim of Study
E-cigarettes are becoming popular
and increasingly touted as aids to quit smoking. They are considered less
harmful than conventional tobacco smoking and the most popular method used in
the UK to try and quit smoking
.
The study team wished to determine how people use vaping to quit
smoking and whether vaping actually helped persons
remain without smoking
in the longterm.
Details of Study
The study team conducted extensive interviews with 40
vapers regarding various aspects of their smoking habit and vaping history
including
- Duration and amount of tobacco smoking history
- Prior attempts at quitting smoking
- How they started vaping
- Each person's vape device and set-up
- Preferred flavors and strength
- Whether they started vaping in
attempt to quit smoking
- Situations and experiences that made
them go back to tobacco smoking
Findings of Study
- Most of the study group participants
reported long history of tobacco smoking and several earlier attempts at
quitting
- A small percentage (about 17
percent) had never tried quitting as they enjoyed smoking. Surprisingly
this minority became "accidental
quitters". They had not planned to quit and tried vaping on a whim or
simply because their friends had asked them to try it out
- Many participants found vaping an easy and less stressful way to
quit smoking
- Most of the participants were
quickly able to transfer from tobacco smoking to vaping.
A few
did both smoking and vaping simultaneously, and eventually ending
up quitting the habit of smoking
- Many participants reported feeling better in themselves
with improved breathing, and better sense of smell and taste
- Few did occasionally relapse to tobacco smoking mainly on social occasions
or for emotional reasons but did not suffer a full blown relapse
The
findings of the study suggest that persons who switch to vaping are more likely
to quit the habit and remain so longterm and could help even persons addicted
to smoking and not planning to quit give up smoking.
What are E-Cigarettes? How
do E-Cigarettes
Work?
E-cigarettes
are variously referred to as
e-cigarettes, e-cigs, vape pens, electronic nicotine delivery systems,
vaporizer cigarettes, and widely marketed as aids to quit smoking. E-cigarettes and similar devices let you breathe in nicotine or other
drugs in the form of vapour and not as smoke. Nevertheless the longterm use of
e-cigarettes whether to quit smoking or as an alternative to tobacco smoking is
considered harmful by many experts.
‘People wanting to quit smoking find vaping a No pressure way to kick the habit. Vaping or using e-cigarettes and similar devices lets you breathe in nicotine or other drugs in the form of vapour and not as smoke.’
The
vape pen is a battery-operated device. When the user sucks on the mouthpiece it activates a heating element that vaporizes a flavored liquid
held in the cartridge. The device emits doses of vaporized nicotine
, or
in some cases non-nicotine solutions, that is inhaled by the user. It aims to
provide a similar feeling and experience of inhaling tobacco smoke, without the
harmful effects attributable to smoke.
Potential Risks of
E-Cigarettes
- E-cigarettes also contain nicotine
which is an addictive substance
- Teens who begin vaping are more
likely to try tobacco smoking as well as other substances such as cocaine.
Alarmingly, vaping among adolescents in the US has increased by 900%
between 2011 and 2015
- One of the substances in
e-cigarettes is diacetyl which can cause what is commonly known as popcorn
lung (Bronchiolitis
obliterans) which results in permanent lung damage
- Vaping also releases potentially
carcinogenic substances and does not totally overcome passive smoking
Vaping Safer Alternative
To Smoking Says Current Study
E-cigarettes
also contain nicotine which can be habit forming, but the study authors believe
that vaping is a much safer alternative than tobacco smoking without the harmful effects
of tobacco.
Hard
to believe but true. Conventional
cigarette smoke contains more than 4,000 chemicals, including 43 cancer causing
substances and 400 harmful
toxins. Some of these are nicotine, arsenic, tar, carbon monoxide, as well as ammonia, formaldehyde, hydrogen
cyanide, and DDT.
Lead
researcher Dr Caitlin Notley from UEA's Norwich Medical School said:
"E-cigarettes are at least 95 per
cent less harmful
than tobacco smoking
,
and they
are now the most popular aid to quitting smoking in the UK".
Alison
Cox, director of cancer prevention at Cancer Research UK, said: "The
evidence so far shows that e-cigarettes are far safer than tobacco".
The
initial findings of the study are encouraging but more studies are needed to
find out how and why persons who did not intend to quit tried vaping and how
often it results in quitting.
In
conclusion, e-cigarettes are one of the many options available to quit smoking.
Consult your doctor to know more about the various options and the one which
suits you best as it is more likely to succeed in the longterm.
References:
Source-Medindia