Cracking the Code of Long COVID

Researchers from the US have pinpointed 12 significant symptoms of Long COVID, referring to symptoms that persist for over 30 days after a COVID-19 infection.
With over 650 million people globally having been infected with SARS-CoV-2, long COVID represents a significant public health concern that affects the quality of life, earnings, and health care costs.
Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘Long COVID, a condition marked by symptoms lasting beyond 30 days after a COVID-19 infection, has been studied by a team of US researchers who have identified 12 significant symptoms associated with the condition. #Long COVID, #COVID-19 Infection, #COVID-19 ’
Tweet it Now
To better understand the prevalence and severity of symptoms, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) launched Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER-Adult).
Published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the study examined 37 symptoms across multiple body areas and organs.
The findings include a new scoring system for long COVID to help clinicians and researchers better define it and investigate treatments for patients.
"Now that we're able to identify people with long COVID, we can begin doing more in-depth studies to understand the biological mechanisms at play," said corresponding author Andrea Foulkes, Principal Investigator of the RECOVER, and Professor at Harvard Medical School.
"One of the big takeaways from this study is the heterogeneity of long COVID: Long COVID is not just one syndrome; it's a syndrome of syndromes. Understanding this idea is a really important step for doing more research and ultimately administering informed interventions," she added.
Over 9,500 individuals completed the survey, including uninfected adults as well as individuals who were six months past infection with COVID-19. The survey, developed in collaboration with clinicians and patient advocates, included 37 different symptoms and corresponding measures of severity.
The results also suggest that re-infections, infection with a pre-Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, and absence of vaccination are associated with a higher frequency and severity of long COVID, but the authors emphasize that ongoing research is necessary.
Source: IANS
Understanding the Lingering EffectsResearchers identified 12 symptoms that most set apart those with and without long COVID: post-exertional malaise (worsening of symptoms following even minor physical or mental exertion), fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, heart palpitations, issues with sexual desire or capacity, loss of smell or taste, thirst, chronic cough, chest pain, and abnormal movements.
Advertisement
The findings include a new scoring system for long COVID to help clinicians and researchers better define it and investigate treatments for patients.
"Now that we're able to identify people with long COVID, we can begin doing more in-depth studies to understand the biological mechanisms at play," said corresponding author Andrea Foulkes, Principal Investigator of the RECOVER, and Professor at Harvard Medical School.
"One of the big takeaways from this study is the heterogeneity of long COVID: Long COVID is not just one syndrome; it's a syndrome of syndromes. Understanding this idea is a really important step for doing more research and ultimately administering informed interventions," she added.
Long Covid UnveiledThe study began enrolling participants in October 2021. Researchers analyzed the results of a symptoms survey distributed at 85 hospitals, health centers, and community organizations in 33 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
Over 9,500 individuals completed the survey, including uninfected adults as well as individuals who were six months past infection with COVID-19. The survey, developed in collaboration with clinicians and patient advocates, included 37 different symptoms and corresponding measures of severity.
The results also suggest that re-infections, infection with a pre-Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, and absence of vaccination are associated with a higher frequency and severity of long COVID, but the authors emphasize that ongoing research is necessary.
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Reading
Latest Coronavirus News
The WHO has issued a warning to nations globally, urging them to undertake necessary preparations for an impending pandemic that could be even deadlier than the coronavirus.
Partially vaccinated COVID-19 patients are at an increased risk of dying when infected with either the Omicron or Delta variant.
Recent research indicates that the decision-making abilities of college students may have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New study explores how COVID-19 lockdown policies should be varied during the year or so gap between when a vaccine is approved and when all who wish have been vaccinated.
A new study estimated the risk of Long COVID by socioeconomic deprivation and to further examine the inequality by sex and occupation.