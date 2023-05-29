About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Cracking the Code of Long COVID

by Karishma Abhishek on May 29, 2023 at 12:16 AM
Researchers from the US have pinpointed 12 significant symptoms of Long COVID, referring to symptoms that persist for over 30 days after a COVID-19 infection.

With over 650 million people globally having been infected with SARS-CoV-2, long COVID represents a significant public health concern that affects the quality of life, earnings, and health care costs.

Dissecting the Mystery of Long COVID

Dissecting the Mystery of Long COVID


Identification of differences in immune cell profiles and autonomic dysfunction in patients after SARS-CoV-2 infection could provide valuable insights into Long COVID.
To better understand the prevalence and severity of symptoms, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) launched Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER-Adult).

Published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the study examined 37 symptoms across multiple body areas and organs.

Understanding the Lingering Effects

Researchers identified 12 symptoms that most set apart those with and without long COVID: post-exertional malaise (worsening of symptoms following even minor physical or mental exertion), fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, heart palpitations, issues with sexual desire or capacity, loss of smell or taste, thirst, chronic cough, chest pain, and abnormal movements.
Long COVID Risk High Among People Living in Poor Areas

Long COVID Risk High Among People Living in Poor Areas


A new study estimated the risk of Long COVID by socioeconomic deprivation and to further examine the inequality by sex and occupation.
The findings include a new scoring system for long COVID to help clinicians and researchers better define it and investigate treatments for patients.

"Now that we're able to identify people with long COVID, we can begin doing more in-depth studies to understand the biological mechanisms at play," said corresponding author Andrea Foulkes, Principal Investigator of the RECOVER, and Professor at Harvard Medical School.

"One of the big takeaways from this study is the heterogeneity of long COVID: Long COVID is not just one syndrome; it's a syndrome of syndromes. Understanding this idea is a really important step for doing more research and ultimately administering informed interventions," she added.

Long Covid Unveiled

The study began enrolling participants in October 2021. Researchers analyzed the results of a symptoms survey distributed at 85 hospitals, health centers, and community organizations in 33 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Over 9,500 individuals completed the survey, including uninfected adults as well as individuals who were six months past infection with COVID-19. The survey, developed in collaboration with clinicians and patient advocates, included 37 different symptoms and corresponding measures of severity.

The results also suggest that re-infections, infection with a pre-Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, and absence of vaccination are associated with a higher frequency and severity of long COVID, but the authors emphasize that ongoing research is necessary.

Source: IANS
Power of Sunshine: Exploring Vitamin D

Power of Sunshine: Exploring Vitamin D's Role in Long COVID!


Study reveals that inadequate levels of vitamin D are linked to an increased susceptibility to long COVID.
