Power of Sunshine: Exploring Vitamin D's Role in Long COVID!

Risk of long COVID is found to be higher in individuals with insufficient vitamin D levels, as per research findings presented at the 25th European Congress of Endocrinology in Istanbul, published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism
Low vitamin D levels are associated with Long COVID syndrome in COVID-19 survivors
Go to source).
'Low levels of vitamin D are associated with an elevated risk of developing long COVID, suggests a new study.'
The findings suggest that individuals should have their vitamin D levels checked after COVID-19. Also known as post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID is a new condition in which the effects of COVID-19 last for more than 12 weeks after contracting the initial infection.
Studies have shown that it affects 50-70% of patients previously hospitalized for COVID-19, yet very little is known about the condition. One risk factor for worse outcomes for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, such as intubation and mechanical ventilation or death, is low vitamin D levels, but its role in long COVID has not been adequately investigated.
They measured their vitamin D levels when first admitted to hospital for COVID-19 and six months after being discharged, and found lower vitamin D levels in patients with long COVID compared to those without.
This result was more evident in patients who experienced 'brain fog' symptoms, such as confusion, forgetfulness, and poor concentration, at the six-month follow-up.
The researchers included patients without any bone conditions and only those who went to hospital for COVID-19, without ending up in the intensive care units (ICUs).
They matched the two groups, with and without long COVID, in terms of age, sex, pre-existing chronic diseases, and COVID-19 severity.
While Professor Giustina acknowledges that larger studies are needed to confirm this link, he and his team are now focused on finding out whether vitamin D supplements can reduce the risk of long COVID.
"Our study shows that COVID-19 patients with low vitamin D levels are more likely to develop long COVID but it is not yet known whether vitamin D supplements could improve the symptoms or reduce this risk altogether."
References :
Deficiency to Vulnerability: Understanding the Impact"Previous studies on the role of vitamin D in long COVID were not conclusive mainly due to many confounding factors," said lead investigator Professor Andrea Giustina. "The highly-controlled nature of our study helps us better understand the role of vitamin D deficiency in long COVID, and establish that there is likely a link between vitamin D deficiency and long COVID."
While Professor Giustina acknowledges that larger studies are needed to confirm this link, he and his team are now focused on finding out whether vitamin D supplements can reduce the risk of long COVID.
"Our study shows that COVID-19 patients with low vitamin D levels are more likely to develop long COVID but it is not yet known whether vitamin D supplements could improve the symptoms or reduce this risk altogether."
References :
- Low vitamin D levels are associated with Long COVID syndrome in COVID-19 survivors - (https://academic.oup.com/jcem/advance-article/doi/10.1210/clinem/dgad207/7116659)
Recent research indicates that the decision-making abilities of college students may have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New study explores how COVID-19 lockdown policies should be varied during the year or so gap between when a vaccine is approved and when all who wish have been vaccinated.
A new study estimated the risk of Long COVID by socioeconomic deprivation and to further examine the inequality by sex and occupation.
COVID-19 pandemic increases the risk of depression and anxiety in lonely and socially isolated dementia patients.
Conclusion of the US COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) signifies a crucial turning point in the nation's response to the global pandemic.