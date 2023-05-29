Summer's Gaze: Prioritizing Eye Care!

Nurturing Eye Health During the Summer Season

Moreover, the swinging temperature during summer can cause viral and allergic conjunctivitis, leading to eye discomfort and irritation. Therefore, it's essential to take necessary precautions to protect your eyes from these potential threats during the summer.Dr. Jain suggests the following eye care tips to protect your eyes during summer:Invest in sunglasses that provide full protection against harmful UV rays. Wraparound frames are the best as they give protection even from the sides.In addition to sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat will give you additional protection from the sun.Drink at least two liters of water to prevent your skin and eyes from getting dehydrated.While applying sunscreen, ensure that it does not get into your eyes as it can cause discomfort.The sun is at its strongest between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it's best to stay indoors during these hours. If you must go out, don't forget to wear sunglasses and a hat.Chlorinated water can irritate your eyes. Wear swimming goggles every time you jump into the pool and wash your eyes with fresh clean water after swimming.The increased use of air conditioning can cause dryness in your eyes. Use preservative-free eye drops to give comfort to your eyes.During outdoor activities, always wear protective eye gear to prevent eye injuries from flying debris.Dr. Vandana adds, "These simple eye care tips will help you enjoy summers without any eye problems. Remember, prevention is better than cure, therefore, scheduling regular eye check-ups to detect and treat eye problems early is very important. Also, people should avoid smoking, as it can increase the risk of various eye problems, including cataracts and macular degeneration. So, this summer, protect your eyes and enjoy the outdoors with caution.Source: IANS