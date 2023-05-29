About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Summer's Gaze: Prioritizing Eye Care!

by Karishma Abhishek on May 29, 2023 at 12:16 AM
As summer arrives, we tend to relish outdoor activities, but we often overlook the importance of eye care. The intense summer sun poses significant challenges to our eyes, with excessive exposure to UV rays potentially leading to cornea burns, retinal damage, and various eye issues.

Thus, it becomes imperative to prioritize the well-being of both your eyes and skin during the summer season.

Numerous eye issues, including corneal burns, retinal damage, chemical conjunctivitis, and corneal infections, are known to be brought on by hot weather, excessive UV exposure, and chlorinated water.

UV Rays and Eye Health in Summer

According to Dr. Vandana Jain, Regional Head - of Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vashi, Mumbai, "Summer is the time when we enjoy the outdoors, but we often forget to take care of our eyes. Summers can be very challenging for our eyes, as excessive exposure to UV rays can cause cornea burns, retinal damage, and other eye problems. Also, spending too much time in air-conditioned environments can cause eye dryness, while chlorinated water in pools can lead to chemical conjunctivitis and corneal infections".

Moreover, the swinging temperature during summer can cause viral and allergic conjunctivitis, leading to eye discomfort and irritation. Therefore, it's essential to take necessary precautions to protect your eyes from these potential threats during the summer.

Nurturing Eye Health During the Summer Season

Dr. Jain suggests the following eye care tips to protect your eyes during summer:
Wear Larger Sunglasses with 100 percent UV Protection:

Invest in sunglasses that provide full protection against harmful UV rays. Wraparound frames are the best as they give protection even from the sides.

Use Wide Brimmed Hat:

In addition to sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat will give you additional protection from the sun.

Stay Hydrated:

Drink at least two liters of water to prevent your skin and eyes from getting dehydrated.

Apply Sunscreen Carefully:

While applying sunscreen, ensure that it does not get into your eyes as it can cause discomfort.

Avoid Mid-Day Sun:

The sun is at its strongest between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it's best to stay indoors during these hours. If you must go out, don't forget to wear sunglasses and a hat.

Protect Your Eyes in the Pool:

Chlorinated water can irritate your eyes. Wear swimming goggles every time you jump into the pool and wash your eyes with fresh clean water after swimming.

Use Lubricating Eye Drops:

The increased use of air conditioning can cause dryness in your eyes. Use preservative-free eye drops to give comfort to your eyes.

Wear Protective Eye Gear:

During outdoor activities, always wear protective eye gear to prevent eye injuries from flying debris.

Dr. Vandana adds, "These simple eye care tips will help you enjoy summers without any eye problems. Remember, prevention is better than cure, therefore, scheduling regular eye check-ups to detect and treat eye problems early is very important. Also, people should avoid smoking, as it can increase the risk of various eye problems, including cataracts and macular degeneration. So, this summer, protect your eyes and enjoy the outdoors with caution.

Source: IANS
