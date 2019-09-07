Perfect 7 Tips for Picking the Best Sunglasses to Protect Your Eyes

1.Labels can sometimes be confusing. Some indicate sunglasses offer 100 percent protection from UVA/UVB radiation, others offer 100 percent UV 400 protection. Rest assured, both will block 100 percent of the sun's harmful radiation.2.Most have a UV light meter that can test the UV-blocking ability of sunglasses.3.The more coverage from sunglasses, the less sun damage inflicted on the eyes. Consider buying oversized glasses or wraparound-style glasses, which help cut down on UV entering the eye from the side.4.While dark lenses may look cool, they do not block more UV rays.5.Sunglasses don't have to cost a lot of money to provide adequate eye protection. Less expensive pairs marked as 100 percent UV-blocking can be just as effective as pricier options.6.Children are just as susceptible to the sun's harmful rays as adults. Start them on healthy habits early.7.Polarization reduces the glare coming off reflective surfaces like water or pavement. This does not offer more protection from the sun but can make activities like driving or being on the water safer or more enjoyable.Even short-term exposure can damage the eyes. Sun reflecting off water can cause a painful sunburn called photokeratitis on the front part of the eye. It causes redness, blurry vision, sensitivity to bright light, and, in rare cases, even temporary vision loss."Think of sunglasses as sunscreen for your eyes," said Dianna Seldomridge, MD, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. "Your eyes need protection from the sun's damaging ultraviolet rays just like your skin. Make sure your eyes are protected year-round. Harmful UV rays are present even on cloudy days."Source: Newswise