by Hannah Joy on  July 6, 2021 at 2:12 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Covid in U.S: Over 99% Deaths Could be Prevented With Vaccine
In the U.S, about 99.2 percent of Covid-related deaths could be preventable with vaccinations, said the country's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Fauci said that vaccine response among people can be varied and some who are vaccinated may still get into trouble, get hospitalized and die, but the overwhelming proportion of people who get into trouble are the unvaccinated.

"If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2 per cent of them are unvaccinated. About 0.8 per cent are vaccinated," Facui was quoted as saying.


"No vaccine is perfect. But when you talk about the avoidability of hospitalization and death, it's really sad and tragic that most of these are avoidable and preventable," he lamented.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,716,933 and 605,526, respectively, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University on Monday.

The "disparity in the willingness to be vaccinated" has created "almost two types of America", Fauci said. While there will not be a nationwide surge in cases, "it's going to be regional", he noted.

The country has about 50 per cent of the adult population that is fully vaccinated, while about 66-67 per cent of the adult population have at least one dose. More than 80 per cent of the elderly have been vaccinated. But there are some states where the level of vaccination of individuals is 35 per cent or less.

"As a nation as a whole, we are doing very well. Those regions of America, which are highly vaccinated and we have a low level of dynamics of infection. And in some places, some states, some cities, some areas, where the level of vaccination is low and the level of virus dissemination is high. That's where you're going to see the spikes," Fauci said.

Urging people to get vaccinated, Fauci said that the Delta variant, first identified from India, is clearly more transmissible.

It is also more effective and efficient in its ability to transmit from person to person. Studies have shown it to be more lethal in the sense of more serious -- "allow you to get more serious disease leading to hospitalization, and in some cases leading to deaths", Fauci said.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Predictors of Severe COVID Infections Among Transplant Recipients Explored
Solid-organ transplants are considered a treatment for critical organ failures. A new study explored the predictors of severe COVID infections among people who underwent these kinds of clinical procedures.
READ MORE
Health Ministry Says India Witness 85% Decline in New COVID Cases
The Union Health Ministry said that India had witnessed a decline in daily COVID cases by up to 85 per cent since the highest daily tally was registered on May 7.
READ MORE
US COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 600,000
The coronavirus death toll in the United States has topped the 600,000 mark, even as an aggressive nationwide vaccination drive has crushed daily caseloads, say sources.
READ MORE
More Indians Believe COVID Jabs Compatible With Religious Faith
63.7 per cent Indians said in a poll conducted that they believe the vaccines are compatible with their religious faith.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedGreen FungusPost-COVID Syndrome