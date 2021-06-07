by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 6, 2021 at 3:51 PM Coronavirus News
Post-COVID Inflammatory Syndrome Among Children Raises Concern
COVID-induced Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome among children (MIS-C) is emerging as a condition of concern. As the third wave of COVID-19 is predicted to start from August, Rajasthan has reported a total of seventeen deaths due to MISC over the last two months.

CDC defines MIS-C as a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

In a report by Times of India, Dr.Rohit Joshi, a pediatric neurologist at Bansal hospital, said, "When there is an infection in the body, there is an immune response from the body and antibodies are created, who fight the virus but at times, the antibodies become self-destructive and start attacking organs of the body itself. This situation is called multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS). This is an auto-immune disease, where the immune system of the body starts acting against the body itself."


The symptoms of MIS-C include fever, breathing difficulties, skin rashes, gastrointestinal issues, and swelling of hands, face, and lips. In most of the cases, these symptoms occurred after a fortnight after covid recovery.

"Most of the children, who contracted coronavirus, were asymptomatic. Many of them were never treated for Covid-19. So, their parents were taken by surprise when they were told that their child was suffering from post-covid complications, added Dr.Rohit.

The post-covid syndrome seems to have two forms among children. Both pneumonia-like disease and multi inflammatory syndrome are prevalent among the children of age group 1-18 years. Doctors recommend close monitoring and prompt treatment to save children from these covid complications.



