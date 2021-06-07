Audiobook on 'Eating in the Age of Dieting' Available for Everyone

‘Eating in the Age of Dieting book covers on diet trends and food myths, festival and seasonal foods, quick tips for good health, superfoods in the kitchen, foods for health problems, exercise and yoga, women's and kids' health and heritage recipes.’

While we all already know that bananas are a good source of energy. Rujuta talks about the additional benefits of this superfood. As per the nutritionist, bananas are a "Mood booster, fertility booster, and an immunity booster". They also aid in digestion and are excellent keepers of gut integrity and hormone health. For those who are not so fond of bananas, Rujuta recommends banana flour. She says, "It's the kind of food that's fit for the goodness within." The recipe is simple and helps in fighting acne and overcoming migraine along with regulating insulin sensitivity. It is a must in times of the Covid-19 pandemic. In her own words, "Banana zaroor khana (eat a banana)!""My most favourite fruit," Jackfruit, is a versatile fruit and in recent years, it has become global. The bulky and virtuous jackfruit from India's southern coast is now a favorite meat-substitute for vegans and vegetarians across the world. Jackfruit is known to entice the cells of our body to absorb and assimilate the many phytonutrients it carries. Also, an "aam aadmi fruit," jackfruit is rich in vitamins, fibre, and minerals, containing everything that is beneficial for humans. Jackfruit seeds can be boiled or roasted or can be eaten in any form one likes. Thus, proclaiming it "jack of all fruits" won't be incorrect we believe! Monsoons are a great time for jackfruits.Rich in iron, potassium fibre and B6, Sitaphal assists in providing natural sugar to the body. Rujuta, in her audiobook also busts the most common myth around this humble fruit and states it is low in glycemic index. Custard apples are also filled with carotenoids, which fight against the free radicals that may cause various diseases in our body. It is a must eat seasonal food when the world today fights a pandemic.While the pandemic has forced us to stay indoors, don't let it shut the doors on curiosity and cheerfulness. An exclusive fruit of the monsoon, Jamun is a great seasonal fruit and another superfood that is rich in protein, fiber, antioxidants, calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, manganese, vitamin C and B6 among several other nutrients. Jamun is also an excellent choice for people who are vulnerable to cold and have low immunity. The various properties of this fruit can help boost the same and keep diabetes in check.A forgotten fruit, known for its beauty benefits, Kusum (as the tribals call it in Sonave) is a wild, uncultivated fruit that grows in the forests of Maharashtra, all over India and south east Asia. Kusum has a sweet-sour and playful taste. The fruit is known for its therapeutic properties and assists in preventing hair loss and acne that is caused by androgens. Rujuta suggests the trekkers in the Sahyadri to find this forgotten superfood and relish it, in all its glory.The top nutritionist's mantra, 'eat local, think global', blends the wisdom of our grandmothers with the latest advances in nutrition science for sustainable good health for all. Her paperback book by the same title, is a collection of some of her most-loved writings on: Diet trends and food myths, festival and seasonal foods, quick tips for good health, superfoods in the kitchen, foods for health problems, exercise and yoga, women's and kids' health and heritage recipes.Source: IANS