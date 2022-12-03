About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID Cases Top 455 Million

by Colleen Fleiss on March 12, 2022 at 7:19 PM
COVID Cases Top 455 Million

Globally, COVID-19 caseload has pinnacled 455 million, while the deaths have swelled to more than 6.03 million and vaccinations to over 10.66 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 455,021,350 and 6,036,020, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,667,182,216.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 79,507,030 and 967,164, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,984,261 infections and 515,714 deaths), followed by Brazil (29,313,228 infections and 654,843 deaths).

The other countries with over 10 million cases are France (23,565,274), the UK (19,673,347), Russia (16,993,625), Germany (17,051,518), Turkey (14,513,774), Italy (13,268,459) and Spain (11,223,974), the CSSE figures showed.

Source: IANS
