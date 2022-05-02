About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Covid-19 can be Detected with a Simple Eye Test: Here's How

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • New Tear Film Imager (TFI) device is being studied to detect Covid-19 in the eye's tear film
  • TFI is a non-invasive that can detect when a virus layer is present in the eye and can quantify it
  • Clinicians can get a detailed assessment of the health of the tear film in just 40 seconds

Covid-19 can be Detected with a Simple Eye Test: Here's How

New device that measures the tear film is being studied to help detect Covid-19 through a simple eye test, reveals an Israeli company.

The tear film is a thin fluid layer covering the ocular surface, responsible for the eye's surface comfort, mechanical, environmental and immune protection, and epithelial health. It also forms a smooth refractive surface for vision, Jerusalem Post reported.

Advertisement


The study seeks to determine whether the Tear Film Imager (TFI) device can "effectively diagnose and determine Covid-19 in a fast, affordable, non-invasive assessment of the eye's tear film", the company Advanced Optical Methods (AdOM) announced late on Thursday.

"The world urgently needs new diagnostic tools to help assess and diagnose aggressive viruses in a non-invasive manner and with speed and efficiency," AdOM CTO Raanan Gefen was quoted as saying.
Advertisement

The TFI device is a non-invasive piece of medical equipment designed to simultaneously measure the mucins -- proteins that hydrate the tear ducts -- and the lipid sub-layers of the eye that prevent the eyes from drying out due to evaporation.

The diagnostic device works at a resolution depth of a few nanometers, and can provide clinicians with a detailed assessment of the health of the tear film sub-layers within just 40 seconds.

The device can also detect when a "virus layer" is present in the eye and can quantify it. As previously observed in a concept study at Wolfson Medical Center, it has been able to correctly identify corona in patients at the same rate as a PCR test, the report said.

"Different SARS variants, as well as aggressive flu variants, are threatening the world population. If proven to have a high correlation to the PCR, this could be a game-changer," Gefen said.

Gefen noted that the TFI device could then be used as a point of diagnostic care in many venues such as airports, sporting arenas and businesses that want to have a simple, non-invasive test to determine the status of entering crowds.

The new study will expand on the concept study and observe the use of the TFI in comparison to PCR diagnostic testing on a larger scale. The study, expected to take 30 days to complete, will observe 500 patients, the report said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< World Cancer Day: Fear of Chemotherapy Delays Breast Cancer ...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
Red Wine Holds
Red Wine Holds "Played Protective Effects" against COVID-19
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Nervous Tic Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Allergy Eye Drops Routine Eye Examination Quiz On Eye Donation Floppy Iris Syndrome Eyelid Bump 

Recommended Reading
Eye Testing Reveals Long COVID
Eye Testing Reveals Long COVID
An objective eye test can detect long COVID because it is linked to symptoms of pain, light ......
Only 1 in 5 Indians Go for Regular Eye Tests: Study
Only 1 in 5 Indians Go for Regular Eye Tests: Study
World Sight Day 2019: Most Indians live with poor eyesight. A new study highlights that only 1 in 5 ...
Glaucoma Testing at Home, suggests study
Glaucoma Testing at Home, suggests study
This is the first study in the world that suggests glaucoma eye tests can be performed accurately .....
AI to Bring Sharper Focus to Eye Testing: Study
AI to Bring Sharper Focus to Eye Testing: Study
Artificial intelligence can now analyze images of the back of the eye accurately to help clinicians ...
Allergy Eye Drops
Allergy Eye Drops
Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAI...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Eyelid Bump
Eyelid Bump
Our eyelids protect our eyes and keep them moist. Swelling of the eyelid may be localized due to cha...
Floppy Iris Syndrome
Floppy Iris Syndrome
Floppy iris syndrome is associated with a high risk of complications following cataract surgery....
Nervous Tic
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affe...
Routine Eye Examination
Routine Eye Examination
A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and comple...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)