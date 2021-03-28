COVID-19 Surge in India: Nearly 63K New Coronavirus Cases

In India in the last 24 hours a whopping 62,714 fresh COVID cases have been marked, yet another record single-day jump in India since October 16 last year, taking the total tally to 1,19,71,624, according to the Health Ministry report on Sunday.



On Saturday, the country recorded 62,258 new cases.

‘India has shown a steep rise in new cases since March 16 when 24,492 cases were recorded; on March 24, a total 47,262 cases were registered and on March 26,59,118 were reported. ’





With the death of 312 people in the last 24 hours, the toll touched 1,61,552 as the active caseload in the country mounted to 4,86,310.



With the discharge of 28,739 patients in a day, a total of 1,13,23,762 people have been discharged so far.



A total of 6,02,69,782 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin, according to a health ministry report.



Now, those over 45 years of age will also get Covid-19 vaccine from April 1, irrespective of the co-morbidities, the Central Government has announced.



A total of 11,64,915 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative sample testing till date 29,09,50,842.



Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state while other states -- Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, etc. -- continue to report a surge in the Covid daily new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

